Mexico grants asylum to Bolivia's former President Evo Morales

Mexico's foreign minister has asked Bolivia to grant safe passage to former President Evo Morales. The recently deposed leader, accused of rigging recent election results, was forced to quit on Sunday.
Evo Morales will be granted asylum in Mexico after the former Bolivian president made a request to live in the Central American country, a top official confirmed Monday.
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters: "Several minutes ago I received a phone call from Evo Morales in which he responded to our offer and verbally and formally requested political asylum in our country."
"The Mexican Foreign Ministry, after consulting Interior Minister Olga Sanchez Cordero, made the decision to grant him asylum... for humanitarian reasons."
Morales's "life and physical integrity are at risk in Bolivia," added Ebrard, confirming Mexico had asked the Bolivian Foreign Ministry to give guarantees over his safe passage to the Central American country.
"We will immediately proceed to inform Bolivia's Foreign Ministry that under international law, it should offer safe conduct," he said.
Controversy, protests
Morales, who quit his post Sunday following a disputed reelection on October 20 that resulted in civil unrest, was the South American country's first indigenous president.
"It's so hard to see Bolivians clashing, no matter which side they're on," said opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez, commenting on the deadly protests. "They are being mistreated, and I'm asking you to cease the violence."
The 52-year-old deputy senate speaker is constitutionally in line to become interim president until a new leader is elected. She is likely to be entrusted by Congress with overseeing a new election, as well as a transition to a future government. Politicians are set to convene Tuesday to begin the process.
"Please excuse me if my voice breaks," Anez said between tears after arriving in Congress under heavy guard. "I hope that we now give some certainty in this country that needs it so much."
