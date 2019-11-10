 Mexico grants asylum to Bolivia′s former President Evo Morales | News | DW | 11.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Mexico grants asylum to Bolivia's former President Evo Morales

Mexico's foreign minister has asked Bolivia to grant safe passage to former President Evo Morales. The recently deposed leader, accused of rigging recent election results, was forced to quit on Sunday.

Evo Morales (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Karita)

Evo Morales will be granted asylum in Mexico after the former Bolivian president made a request to live in the Central American country, a top official confirmed Monday.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters:  "Several minutes ago I received a phone call from Evo Morales in which he responded to our offer and verbally and formally requested political asylum in our country."

Read more: Bolivia crisis: 5 things to know

"The Mexican Foreign Ministry, after consulting Interior Minister Olga Sanchez Cordero, made the decision to grant him asylum... for humanitarian reasons."

Morales's "life and physical integrity are at risk in Bolivia," added Ebrard, confirming Mexico had asked the Bolivian Foreign Ministry to give guarantees over his safe passage to the Central American country.

"We will immediately proceed to inform Bolivia's Foreign Ministry that under international law, it should offer safe conduct," he said.

Controversy, protests

Morales, who quit his post Sunday following a disputed reelection on October 20 that resulted in civil unrest, was the South American country's first indigenous president.

"It's so hard to see Bolivians clashing, no matter which side they're on," said opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez, commenting on the deadly protests. "They are being mistreated, and I'm asking you to cease the violence."

The 52-year-old deputy senate speaker is constitutionally in line to become interim president until a new leader is elected. She is likely to be entrusted by Congress with overseeing a new election, as well as a transition to a future government. Politicians are set to convene Tuesday to begin the process.

"Please excuse me if my voice breaks," Anez said between tears after arriving in Congress under heavy guard. "I hope that we now give some certainty in this country that needs it so much."

Watch video 01:59

Bolivians celebrate Morales' resignation

jsi/cmk (Reuters, dpa, AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Bolivia crisis: 5 things to know

Bolivian authorities are under pressure to deliver a free and fair election after Evo Morales resigned amid anti-government protests and claims of electoral fraud. Here's what you need to know about the political crisis. (11.11.2019)  

Opinion: Evo Morales' time is up in Bolivia

In the end, an attempt to hold on to power by calling for new elections proved fruitless. Bolivia's president reacted far too late after mass protests — and recognized the signs of the times, writes DW's Johan Ramirez. (11.11.2019)  

Bolivia President Evo Morales resigns

Bolivian President Evo Morales has announced he will step down in a televised speech. The decision comes hours after an OAS investigation into his re-election last month found irregularities. (10.11.2019)  

Bolivia's electoral tribunal denies fraud amid protests

Clashes between opponents and supporters of Evo Morales have left three people dead and 300 injured. Electoral authorities have rejected opposition claims that the presidential election vote count was manipulated. (08.11.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bolivians celebrate Morales' resignation  

Related content

Bolivischer Präsident kündigt Neuwahlen an

Bolivia President Evo Morales resigns 10.11.2019

Bolivian President Evo Morales has announced he will step down in a televised speech. The decision comes hours after an OAS investigation into his re-election last month found irregularities.

Protest gegen Boliviens Präsidenten Evo Morales in La Paz

Opinion: Evo Morales' time is up in Bolivia 11.11.2019

In the end, an attempt to hold on to power by calling for new elections proved fruitless. Bolivia's president reacted far too late after mass protests — and recognized the signs of the times, writes DW's Johan Ramirez.

Nach der Wahl in Bolivien

Bolivia crisis: 5 things to know 11.11.2019

Bolivian authorities are under pressure to deliver a free and fair election after Evo Morales resigned amid anti-government protests and claims of electoral fraud. Here's what you need to know about the political crisis.

Advertisement