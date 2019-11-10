Mexico grants asylum to Bolivia's former President Evo Morales

Evo Morales will be granted asylum in Mexico after the former Bolivian president made a request to live in the Central American country, a top official confirmed Monday.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters: "We will immediately proceed to inform Bolivia's Foreign Ministry that under international law, it should offer safe conduct."

Morales, who quit his post Sunday following a disputed election that resulted in civil unrest, was the South American country's first indigenous president.

More to come...

Watch video 01:59 Share Bolivians celebrate Morales' resignation Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3SoRy Bolivians celebrate Morales' resignation

jsi/cmk (Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.