Mexico grants asylum to Bolivia's former President Evo Morales

Mexico's foreign minister has asked Bolivia to grant safe passage to former President Evo Morales. The recently deposed leader, accused of rigging recent election results, was forced to quit on Sunday.
Evo Morales will be granted asylum in Mexico after the former Bolivian president made a request to live in the Central American country, a top official confirmed Monday.
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters: "We will immediately proceed to inform Bolivia's Foreign Ministry that under international law, it should offer safe conduct."
Morales, who quit his post Sunday following a disputed election that resulted in civil unrest, was the South American country's first indigenous president.
More to come...
jsi/cmk (Reuters, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Bolivian authorities are under pressure to deliver a free and fair election after Evo Morales resigned amid anti-government protests and claims of electoral fraud. Here's what you need to know about the political crisis. (11.11.2019)
In the end, an attempt to hold on to power by calling for new elections proved fruitless. Bolivia's president reacted far too late after mass protests — and recognized the signs of the times, writes DW's Johan Ramirez. (11.11.2019)
Bolivian President Evo Morales has announced he will step down in a televised speech. The decision comes hours after an OAS investigation into his re-election last month found irregularities. (10.11.2019)