Mexico: Families of 3 missing foreigners to identify bodies

May 6, 2024

The two Australian and American surfers went missing in Mexico's Baja California state late last month. Authorities found bodies that matched their description, with bullet wounds to heads.

Mexican security forces frisk men at a checkpoint in Ensenada, Mexico, Thursday, May 2, 2024.
Mexican authorities, with support from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), found earlier this week three bodies believed to be those of the missing foreignersImage: AP/picture alliance

The families of two Australians and an American who went missing in Mexico's Baja California state have arrived in Tijuana to identify the bodies earlier found by the authorities.

Two Australian brothers Callum (33) and Jake Robinson (30) and their American friend Jack Carter (30) had been on vacation surfing and camping when they went missing on April 27.

Mexican authorities assisted by the the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found three male bodies early on Friday.

Grisly details of the killings

Mexican prosecutors said the bodies all had bullet wounds to the head. 

They were found dumped in a remote well some distance from their campsite where their tent and truck were discovered.

Their bodies were in "an advanced state of decomposition," chief state prosecutor Maria Elena Andrade Ramírez said, but added that their clothing, hair length and other features corresponded with the missing foreigners.

"The probability that it's them is very high," Andrade Ramírez added.

"If they say that they are not completely certain that it is their relative, we would then have to carry out genetic testing," she said.

A fourth body was also found in the well, but it seemed from its state to have been dumped there earlier.

Murdered for tires

Prosecutors believe the missing men were attacked by people who wanted to steal their car, partly because they wanted the tires.

"When (the foreigners) came up and caught them, surely, they resisted," Andrade Ramírez said, adding the killers would have shot the tourists.

Authorities have detained two men and a woman in connection with their disappearance. 

Baja California — known for its inviting beaches, is also one of Mexico's most violent states because of organized crime cartel activity.

One of Mexico's many missing

