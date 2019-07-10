 Mexico facing a guacamole crisis | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 22.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Business

Mexico facing a guacamole crisis

It has become increasingly common for Mexico City's taquerias to serve fake guacamole in their tacos. The guacamole no longer has any avocado. High demand, measly harvests and US and Mexican drug cartels are to blame.

Guacamole and roasted potato skins (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Mead)

The US has acquired quite a liking for the Mexican dip guacamole. Especially on the day of the Super Bowl, Americans devour the avocado-based dip in immense quantities. According to the Avocado Producers and Exporting Packers Association of Mexico (APEAM), 120,000 tons of avocados were imported by the US for consumption during this year's Super Bowl alone. That's 20% more than in the previous year and four times the quantity of 2014.   

The Americans' craving for avocado is increasingly forcing taco stalls in Mexico to serve their meat-filled tortillas with fake guacamole. The fake variety still contains the base ingredients of tomatoes, chili oil, salt, garlic and cilantro, but the avocados are substituted by a type of Mexican squash. The dip retains its green color and has a similar consistency and taste to the original. Nevertheless, "it still hurts," the online portal Chilango said.

Read more: Fast and fattening: How frozen pizza is killing Germans

Recipes akin to one published by food blogger Alejandra de Nava have been in circulation for years now. The uproar around fake guacamole, however, stems from the skyrocketing prices for avocados, making their use in guacamole almost a luxury. 

The largest producers of avocados in the world

Measly harvests and rising demand

A decline in harvest yields and the rising demand from the US are the culprits, avocado producer Pedro Bucio told the regional newspaper Diario de Coahuila. Supply and demand determine the price. "There are fewer avocados here in Mexico and this shortage has caused the increase in prices," Bucio explained. At the end of June, one kilo of avocados cost up to 100 pesos ($5.24, €4.67).

But Mexico's agriculture minister, Victor Villalobos, blames speculators for the rise in prices. The numbers, however, tell a different story.

The production of avocados in the first five months of this year was down 1.2% or 10,000 tons compared to that in the corresponding period last year. Exports, meanwhile, were up by 7.6%. In the last ten years, exports have quadrupled. Much of the demand originates from the US, where the consumption of avocados is increasing by about 15% every year.

In the US, avocados are considered "superfoods," which are rich in unsaturated fats, potassium and vitamin E. They also help keep cholesterol levels in check, strengthen the immune system and do not cause significant weight gain despite being a calorie bomb.

USA Kalifornien Avocados (picture-alliance/San Diego Union-Tribune/C. Neuman)

In the US, avocados are considered 'superfoods,' which are rich in unsaturated fats, potassium and vitamin E

While four-fifths of all Mexican avocados are exported to the US today, they were kept away from US markets until 1997 for fear of pest infestations. Mexico sold $2.5 billion worth of avocados to the US in the past year; that's more than what the export of oil brought in.

Germany, on the other hand, imports its avocados predominantly from Peru, Chile, Spain and Israel.

Read more: Healthy eating in traditional Chinese medicine

Drug cartels join the mix

Even Mexican drug cartels seem to want a piece of the avocado business. Due to its weather and geography, the Mexican state of Michoacán has become a hub for the production of synthetic drugs and, simultaneously, a "paradise" for the cultivation of avocados.

While drug cartels routinely threaten and extort money from farmers, avocado shipments are also often being attacked. 

The situation has led some leading producers to form their own security services, the so-called autodefensas, which is a private paramilitary force. 

Main suppliers of avocados to Germany

Demand for more acreage has caused an increase in illegal deforestation. Moreover, the cultivation of avocados requires vast amounts of water, which is a scarce resource in the region to begin with and supplies have become increasingly limited due to changing climate patterns.

The problem of rising prices is not entirely new. Two years ago, bad harvests and huge international demand caused a dramatic increase in prices. After all, avocado consumption had increased not just in the US, Canada and the EU, but also in China and Japan. Mexico, as the world's largest exporter and the country with the highest per capita consumption of avocados, had even thought about importing the fruit. The average Mexican consumes more than seven kilos of avocados a year.

The importance of Mexico's avocado imports became even more apparent when US President Donald Trump in May threatened to impose punitive tariffs on all Mexican imports, should Mexico not intensify its actions concerning migrants. He then called off his plans at the last minute after Mexico responded with a threat to drastically jack up import costs of avocados, painting a picture of a Super Bowl without guacamole. The downside: many Mexicans have to content themselves with fake guacamole because of the overwhelming US demand.

DW recommends

Sicily's farmers go tropical in the face of climate change

Climate change has slowly damaged traditional crops. Now farmers on the Italian island of Sicily are looking for innovative alternatives to survive and even thrive. (21.12.2018)  

What is the most unusual thing you have ever eaten?

Restaurants with unusual concepts are the latest food fashion. We wanted to know what the most unusual thing you have ever eaten is. To find you whether you have won our raffle, click here. (05.11.2018)  

Healthy eating in traditional Chinese medicine

With so many healthy diet theories flying around these days, it can be hard to know what is actually good for our bodies. Here's a completely different view of food, one that's been established for thousands of years. (18.01.2019)  

Fast and fattening: How frozen pizza is killing Germans

Take a quick walk through a supermarket and it's easy to see why more than half of Germans are overweight. And why politicians face a huge challange to encourage the food industry to sell healthier products. (28.09.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Avocado farmers take up arms to defend their 'green gold'  

Video explainer: Is 'superfood' good for the environment?  

Related content

USA Freiheitsstatue in New York

Opinion: Donald Trump and the battle for the American nation 10.07.2019

The dispute about one of the questions in the upcoming census reveals an old conflict over the nature of the American nation. The debate is far from over, writes Alexander Görlach.

US-China trade talks to restart 08.07.2019

China and the US hope to resume trade negotiations this week. But there are no signs of either side softening. And Donald Trump repeats his mantra that China is devaluing its currency

DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America 10.07.2019

Fed Chair Powell indicates rate cut likely - End of the road for Volkswagen's Beetle - Monaco chooses Huawei for 5G infrastructure

Advertisement
DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe

Oil prices rise on Iran tensions - China launches STAR tech stock market  