Mexico elections: Victims of crime hope for a better future

PoliticsMexico

Nicole Ris
06/01/2024June 1, 2024

As Mexicans head to the polls, violence and security are the most important issues for many voters. DW's Nicole Ris spoke to a young woman who was recently attacked by her boyfriend and a lawyer whose brother and nephew disappeared 15 years ago.