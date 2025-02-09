Mexico: Dozens killed in bus-truck collision

A passenger bus had been traveling between the coastal city of Cancun and the southern state of Tabasco when it collided with a truck. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

Dozens of people were killed in southern Mexico after a passenger bus collided head-on with a truck, the government of Tabasco state said in a statement on Saturday.

Reuters news agency reported that 41 people were killed — 38 passengers, two bus drivers and the truck driver.

The passenger bus was traveling between Mexico's Caribbean coast resort city of Cancun and Tabasco when it collided with a cargo truck.

Mexican authorities are investigating the fatal accident Image: Luis Manuel Lopez/REUTERS

What is known about the crash?

The collision occurred near Escarcega in the southern state of Campeche, around 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) from the capital Mexico City.

"We deeply regret the accident that occurred this morning," Javier May, the governor of Tabasco state, posted on X.

"We are coordinating with federal and Campeche authorities," he added.

The crash took place at around 2:45 a.m. local time (0845 GMT), according to bus operator Tours Acosta's post on Facebook.

The company said it "profoundly regrets what happened," adding that it was working with authorities to determine the cause of the accident.

Edited by: Kieran Burke