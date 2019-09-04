 Mexico cuts irregular migration to US in half, officials say | News | DW | 06.09.2019

News

Mexico cuts irregular migration to US in half, officials say

Mexican officials have dismissed US threats to impose tariffs linked to its ability to stop asylum-seekers from reaching US soil. A senior official said the strategy that Mexico put forward has been successful.

Military police wearing the insignia of the National Guard patrol near the border bridge that crosses the Rio Grande river

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Friday said the number of irregular migrants attempting to reach the US had been cut by half since June as part of a US-Mexico deal to curb migration.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose fresh tariffs if Mexico did not stop migrants from crossing the border.

The White House has also pressured the Mexican government to sign a "safe third country" agreement that would allow the US to send asylum-seekers back to Mexico.

"I do not think there will be a threat of tariffs because there is a 56% reduction," said Ebrard. "We do not consider that the safe third country is acceptable for Mexico and even less with the results that we have."

Read more: Opinion: Donald Trump's Oval Office address was a missed opportunity

Mexico confident in strategy

In May, more than 144,000 migrants — many of them fleeing gang violence and extreme poverty in Central America — had attempted the perilous journey to the United States. By August, that number had dwindled to 63,000.

Mexico deployed more than 25,000 National Guard militarized police to its northern and southern borders to clamp down on irregular migration as part of the deal.

"We're showing that the strategy that Mexico put forward has been successful," Ebrard said.

Read more: In Mexico, migrants must choose between bad and worse

Watch video 06:38

Between two worlds: Marriage on the border

Trump's crisis

In February, Trump declared a national emergency at the US border with Mexico, calling it a "national security crisis."

The declaration was widely seen as a move to appropriate money to build his so-called border wall, considered a key campaign pledge for his supporters.

Ebrard is scheduled to meet with US officials later this week as part of a 90-day review that formed part of the US-Mexico deal to curb irregular migration.

  • Donald Trump Star Hollywood Walk of Fame (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Stern)

    The 'huge' walls of the world

    "We are going to build a wall"

    The border wall with Mexico was the signature promise of now President Donald Trump's election campaign, standing out from the storm of controversial and often contradictory campaign statements. Once elected, Trump quickly set the wheels in motion by ordering the construction to start. Experiences from around the world, however, show that massive barriers do not come easy - or cheap.

  • Grenzzaun Mexiko USA (dpa)

    The 'huge' walls of the world

    "…and Mexico is going to pay for it."

    The so-called "Tortilla Wall" already spans some 700 miles (1,126 kilometers) of the US-Mexico border. Experts believe that the US would need to pay between $15 billion and $25 billion in order to fully wall-off the entire southern frontier. US President Trump has said it would cost less and that Mexico would foot the bill.

  • default

    The 'huge' walls of the world

    Wall of fear in Jerusalem

    Israel started building its own controversial barrier in 2002, with construction continuing to this day. The structure is expected to stretch at least 650 kilometers (403 miles) across the Holy Land, most of it consisting of an electric wire fence. Observers believe its cost has already topped $2.6 billion (2.4 billion euros), with maintenance costs reaching $260 million per year.

  • default

    The 'huge' walls of the world

    The symbol of divided city

    The Berlin Wall spanned 155 kilometers (91 miles) before its demolition in 1991. Unlike the many other walls across the world, the barrier was built by East Germany to keep the would-be emigrants inside the country. It cost about $25 million to build in 1961, equivalent to $200 million (almost 186.5 million euros) in present-day money.

  • Korean DMZ – the most fortified border in the world

    The 'huge' walls of the world

    The Korean DMZ - the most fortified border in the world

    Capitalist South Korea and its Communist northern neighbor are divided by barbed wire and watchtowers, as well as around 1 million landmines. Following the 1953 truce, both Pyongyang and Seoul agreed to pull their troops 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) away inland, creating a demilitarized zone along the border that stretches 248 kilometers (154 miles).

  • default

    The 'huge' walls of the world

    'Peace lines' run through Belfast

    A total of 48 "peace lines" separate Catholic and Protestant neighborhoods in Belfast, a legacy of centuries-long religious war. The barriers including high brick walls, concrete structures, barb wire and metal bars. These barricades include gates to allow for circulation of people and traffic, but the gates close after nightfall.


ls/sms (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

