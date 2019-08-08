 Mexico court rules recreational cocaine use legal in landmark decision | News | DW | 21.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Mexico court rules recreational cocaine use legal in landmark decision

The ruling, which does not allow for the sale of the drug, is now under review by a higher court at the government's request. The organization backing the case told DW it is a step toward ending the "war on drugs."

Image of cocaine and Mexican currency (Fotolia/Horticulture)

A judge in Mexico City has ruled in favor of two people requesting permission to use cocaine recreationally, marking the "first ruling of its kind," the organization backing the case said on Monday. The decision is now being reviewed by a higher court at the request of the government. 

Mexico United Against Crime (MUCD), a group dedicated to ending the country's so-called war on drugs, said the ruling allows the petitioners to "possess, transport and use cocaine" — but not sell it. 

MUCD told DW that they put the case forward in a bid to get the Mexican government to "reorient" the country's security efforts.

Read more: Mexico to pursue new strategy in 'war on drugs'

"Mexico has been focusing on 'fighting' a violent war against these substances for the past 13 years and the results couldn’t be worse: violence has tripled, drug consumption continues to be on the rise and the number of criminal organizations profiting from the illegality of drugs has also increased significantly," said Lisa Sanchez, general director of MUCD, to DW. 

"Therefore, what we are doing is using all tools at our reach to foster a debate on the need to reform drug policies in order to define a much more effective security policy."

Watch video 02:56

Mexico: mothers are looking for missing sons

'Prohibition has failed'

Following the judge's ruling, which took place in May, MUCD said the country's national health regulator COFEPRIS was ordered to authorize the two petitioners' personal, recreational use of cocaine use.

However, news agency AFP reported that the regulator has since moved to block the court order on the grounds that issuing such an authorization would be outside its legal remit.

The Mexico City court's ruling will only stand if the tribunal court, made up of several judges, agrees with the decision. The ruling would also only apply to the two petitioners. But MUCD has a bigger picture in mind. 

Sanchez said the next step is to "prove is that prohibition has failed and alternative approaches can work better." "This is why we are making the case at court that adult use of currently illegal substances, such as cannabis or cocaine, shouldn’t be illegal or at least should not be punished by law and sanctioned with prison," she said.

Read more: 'Europe is also responsible for the crisis in Mexico,' says DW honoree Hernandez

  • A large wall goes into the Pacific Ocean at the beaches of San Diego and Tijuana.

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    Tijuana and San Diego's walled beach

    A large wall stretches into the Pacific Ocean at the beaches of San Diego and Tijuana, two populous cities separated by the US-Mexico border. It is one of the most secure areas of the frontier and is part of the 1100 kilometers (700 miles) of fencing that have been completed thus far.

  • Migrants take a peek into the US city of El Paso from the Mexican city of Juarez

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    Politically divisive

    The fight over how to secure the border has divided Republicans, who support more fencing, and Democrats, who argue that using technology is more effective. Experts estimate it would cost $15-25 billion (€13-22 billion) to fully wall off the entire southern frontier.

  • A water drop, left by activists seeking to help keep migrants alive

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    The dangerous desert stretch

    Large swaths of the border are covered in desert, desolate and uninhabited. Many migrants try to cross these areas, where they fall victim to disorientation, dehydration and where the risk of death is high. Activists often leave water (pictured) and other supplies to help migrants survive the dangerous trek.

  • A group of migrants crosses the Rio Grande with the help of smugglers from the Mexican state of Jalisco.

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    The Rio Grande

    Roughly half of the 3,000-kilometer border falls along the snaking Rio Grande. Migrants regularly attempt to cross the river, either by swimming or on rafts. The calm appearance of the Rio Grande is deceitful, as it is a fast-moving river with dangerous currents.

  • Migrants sit near the border marking at the bridge connecting Matamoros, Mexico and Brownsville, Texas.

    The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

    Crowded points of entry

    The US-Mexico border is considered the most transited frontier in the world. Most of the movement takes place at the various points of entry, where lawful back-and-forth traffic and asylum-seekers meet. The Matamoros-Brownsville International Bridge (pictured) is one of 44 official points of entry and the last one before the border ends at the Gulf of Mexico.

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


Homicide rates reach new record

Drug cartels and gang violence have largely contributed to a spike in Mexico's homicide rate. Official figures released in July showed that in the first half of 2019, more than 17,000 homicides were reported. The toll marked a new record, with a 5.3% rise in homicides compared to the same period the previous year.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, elected last year, campaigned on fighting corruption, organized crime and the drug trade — but has faced an uphill battle inherited by his predecessor. 

A US Congressional report published in August said challenges for Lopez Obrador include an ad hoc approach to security, "absence of strategic and tactical intelligence on the opaque criminal market and "endemic corruption" within the country's judiciary and law enforcement. 

stb/kl (AFP, AP, El Universal)

 

DW recommends

Mexico: Lopez Obrador government to consider legalization of drugs

Mexico's incoming president has granted his interior minister "carte blanche" to consider legalizing drugs. The new Mexican government has promised to respond to record-high violence with a package of judicial reforms. (18.07.2018)  

Mexico rules military fight against cartels is unlawful

Mexico's top court has struck down a law that formalized the decade-old domestic deployment of the military. The miliary are widely seen as the only trustful agency capable of fighting against powerful drug cartels. (16.11.2018)  

Mexico to pursue new strategy in 'war on drugs'

Mexico's new president has declared war on the drug mafia – and is putting citizens at the heart of his approach. Drug use will also be regarded not so much as a security problem in future but as more of a health issue. (29.10.2018)  

Mexico auctions drug lords' properties, raises $2.9 million

Sprawling ranches and houses with escape tunnels seized from drug lords have gone under the hammer in Mexico's capital. Some of the properties, including one where a cartel chief was killed by his brothers, got no bids. (24.06.2019)  

Mexico fighting endless war against cartels

Is Mexico's drug war endangering the country's modernization? The Iguala massacre has sparked a debate on the close relationship between the state and organized crime, and its lasting effect on Mexico's development. (07.11.2014)  

Mexico: 19 dead as police find bodies hung from overpass

The corpses were discovered in the state of Michoacan. The Jalisco drug cartel appeared to be claiming responsibility for the killings as part of a long-running turf war with a rival gang. (08.08.2019)  

Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador marks first 100 days in office

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's first 100 days in office have showcased one thing above all: a new political style. The people love him for it, but experts are alarmed. (10.03.2019)  

'Europe is also responsible for the crisis in Mexico': Anabel Hernández

Anabel Hernández, recipient of the DW Freedom of Speech Award 2019, on corruption in her native Mexico and the ways in which international players bear partial responsibility for the power of the drug mafia there. (27.05.2019)  

The vast and perilous US-Mexico border

Stretching 3,000 kilometers from the Pacific to the Gulf of Mexico, the United States-Mexico border has become the epicenter of the migration policy debate in North America. (26.06.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Threatened journalists in Mexico  

Mexico: mothers are looking for missing sons  

Drug lord 'El Chapo' gets life sentence in US  

Related content

Mexiko Symbolbild Polizei in Michoacán

Mexico: 19 dead as police find bodies hung from overpass 08.08.2019

The corpses were discovered in the state of Michoacan. The Jalisco drug cartel appeared to be claiming responsibility for the killings as part of a long-running turf war with a rival gang.

Mexiko, Mexiko City: Joaquin El Chapo Guzman

Drug lord 'El Chapo' sentenced to life in prison 17.07.2019

The Mexican drug lord was handed a life sentence plus 30 years in a New York court. The leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel had escaped jail in Mexico twice, and was extradited to the US in 2017.

Gerichtsskizze, Joaquin El Chapo Guzman

US seeks $12.7 billion from drug lord 'El Chapo' 06.07.2019

Citing years of narcotics trafficking, US prosecutors have called for "El Chapo" to forfeit billions in drug money. But his lawyer dismissed the request, saying "the government has never located or identified a penny."

Advertisement