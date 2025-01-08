Mexico counters Trump, suggests calling US 'Mexican America'

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has shot back at numerous comments from President-elect Donald Trump, after he said the Gulf of Mexico should be renamed the "Gulf of America."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday rebuked numerous comments that President-elect Donald Trump made about Mexico at a press conference a day prior.

Trump on Tuesday called for the Gulf of Mexico to have its name changed to the "Gulf of America."

In response, Sheinbaum on Wednesday sarcastically suggested the US be called "Mexican America."

"It sounds nice, doesn't it?" Sheinbaum said.

This article will be updated. Please refresh your browser for more

wd/ab (Reuters, AFP)