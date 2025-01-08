PoliticsMexico
Mexico counters Trump, suggests calling US 'Mexican America'January 8, 2025
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday rebuked numerous comments that President-elect Donald Trump made about Mexico at a press conference a day prior.
Trump on Tuesday called for the Gulf of Mexico to have its name changed to the "Gulf of America."
In response, Sheinbaum on Wednesday sarcastically suggested the US be called "Mexican America."
"It sounds nice, doesn't it?" Sheinbaum said.
wd/ab (Reuters, AFP)