Mexico City: Security chief injured in assassination attempt

A large gunfight broke in one of Mexico City’s richest neighborhoods on Friday targeted the city's security chief and killed several other people.

Omar Garcia Harfuch was wounded in the shoot-out, and later treated in hospital but is "out of danger," the city’s mayor wrote on Twitter.

"At approximately 06:38 this morning the head of city security suffered an attack; he is out of danger and was treated in hospital. There were several deaths and several arrests and investigations are underway," Claudia Scheinbaum wrote.

The Lomas de Chapultepec area of the city is home to many wealthy residents and ambassadorial residences. Police converged on the area, which is rarely troubled by violence compared to other parts of the city.

Heavy gunfire reportedly lasted several minutes. The death count has not yet been confirmed.

