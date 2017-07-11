Mexico City: Metro train bridge collapse leaves several dead

An elevated part of metro track in Mexico City partially collapsed on Monday night, bringing down rubble and some train carriages onto the road below, videos on Mexican news and social media showed.

The city's Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Agency said that 13 people had died and 70 more were injured at an early count. The injured were being taken to several nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities said that cars had also been trapped under the rubble.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, who had traveled to the scene, wrote on Twitter that "firefighters, public safety personnel are working. Various hospitals attending. We will give more information shortly."

How did the accident happen?

"A support beam gave way," Sheinbaum told reporters. The accident happened at 10:30 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m. GMT/UTC)

One video shared on Twitter showed a bridge collapsing onto a busy road full of cars.

A second video showed the subsequent wreckage of the accident with two train cars still visible on the collapsed portion of the bridge. The tweet said that there were still people reportedly trapped inside the carriages.

The accident occurred as the metro train was traveling between the stations of Olivos and Tezonco, in the south of the city, EFE reported.

Mexico City's newest metro line

The accident happened on the city's Line 12 the construction of which, according to the Associated Press, has been the subject of numerous complaints and accusations of irregularities. It is the newest of the capital's 12 metro lines, opening for the first time in 2012.

Mexico's current Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard was mayor of the capital when Line 12 was constructed. He responded to the news on Twitter.

"What happened today with the Metro is a terrible tragedy. My solidarity with the victims and their families," Ebrard said.

"Of course, the causes must be investigated and responsibilities defined. I reiterate I am at the disposal of authorities to help in whatever is necessary," he added.