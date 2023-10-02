Mexico: Church roof collapses during baptism

The causes of the collapse were initially unclear. Media reports said that 20 people were still trapped under the rubble.

At least five people were killed in northeastern Mexico on Sunday after the roof of a church collapsed.

The incident occurred in the Santa Cruz local parish in Ciudad Madero in Mexico's Tamaulipas state.

The causes of the collapse were initially unclear.

What else do we know about the collapse?

The Agence France-Presse news agency cited local authorities as saying that seven people were confirmed dead and that 10 people had been rescued.

Local media reported that at least 20 people were still missing under the rubble of the parish and that a baptism was being celebrated when the roof collapsed.

The Associated Press cited Tamaulipas state police as saying that around 100 people were in the church at the time of the collapse.

Rescue workers searched for survivors under the debris of the collapsed church Image: Alejando de Angel/El Sol de Tampico/AP/picture alliance

"Security and civil protection forces are already dealing with the situation... to coordinate rescue plans," Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal said on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We are experiencing a very difficult moment... the roof of a church has collapsed during the celebration of the Eucharist," Bishop Armando said on social media.

"In this moment the necessary work is being carried out to pull out the people who are still under the rumble," he said.

A government statement said the incident occurred early in the afternoon.

Local residents put out calls on social media asking for tools to aid in the rescue effort.

Ciudad Madero has a population of around 200,000 people and lies on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

