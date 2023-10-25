Mexico: Category 5 Hurricane Otis touches down near Acapulco

The US National Hurricane Center said that Hurricane Otis made landfall near the resort city of Acapulco on Mexico's Pacific Coast. The agency warned a "potentially catastrophic storm surge" was expected.

Hurricane Otis made landfall on Wednesday near Acapulco, Mexico on the Pacific Coast, as a Category 5 Hurricane, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The NHC said that Otis had maximum sustained wind speeds of 165 miles per hour (265 kilometers per hour) when it slammed ashore.

"Catastrophic damage likely where the core of the hurricane moves onshore," the NHC warned.

The hurricane is forecasted to bring up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) in some regions, raising concerns of flashfloods, mudslides and a "life-threatening" storm surge in Guerrero's mountainous regions, the center said.

How have authorities responded?

A hurricane warning was in effect for the coastline from Punta Maldonado to Zihuatanejo.

Every year, Mexico faces hurricanes on both its Pacific and Atlantic shores Image: Bernardino Hernandez/AP Photo/picture alliance

Acapulco's port was shut down by authorities, and over 8,000 troops were deployed for rescue operations. The Guerrero state government said it was also preparing 396 shelters. Schools in Guerrero have been closed as a precaution.

"We won't be running any tours today," Acapulco tourist boat operator Carolina Torres said. "If it hits us, that's very serious for us."

The storm was expected to weaken by Thursday, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

Climate change intensifying storms

Every year, Mexico faces hurricanes on both its Pacific and Atlantic shores, typically from May to November.

Just this week, Tropical Storm Norma claimed three lives in Mexico, while earlier in the month, the Category 4 Hurricane Lidia resulted in two deaths.

Meanwhile, in the Atlantic, Hurricane Tammy moves northeast with winds of 75 mph.

Scientists warn that with climate change, storms and other extreme weather events are growing in intensity.

Tropical Storm Hilary drenches Mexico, southern California To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

kb,ss/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)