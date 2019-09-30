Mexico: At least 13 police killed in cartel ambush

More than a dozen police officers have been killed in an ambush in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, authorities said. The Jalisco New Generation drug cartel is suspected of being behind the murder.
An attack on police in the Mexican state of Michoacan, one of the country's most violent, has left at least 13 officers dead. Authorities said suspected drug cartel hit men were responsible for the murders.
Photos of the crime scene were published on social media on Monday, showing vehicles pierced by bullets and in flames.
It also showed the bodies of slain officers, who had gone to a home in the town of El Aguaje in Aguililla municipality to carry out a judicial order when "several armed civilians fired on them," Michoacan's state security department said in a statement.
Read more: Mexico: Five years after 43 students go missing, families still seek justice
The images also showed large placards reading "CJNG" left on police vehicles. The acronym belongs to the Jalisco New Generation cartel, which has been responsible for the deadly violence in Michoacan linked to turf wars with enemy gangs.
CJNG uses intimidation and bribery to exercise considerable control over local law enforcement, officials have said. The gang's financial muscle has been built in large part on the trafficking of crystal meth.
Read more: Mexico's children and youths face monstrous violence
'Cowardly, devious attack'
"No attack on the police will go unpunished, and this was a cowardly, devious attack because they laid an ambush in this area of the road," said Governor Silvano Aureoles.
In 2015, CJNG was also blamed for a series of attacks on police in the neighboring state of Jalisco, in a purported fight to consolidate its control over drug trafficking in the region.
Mexico registered more than 29,000 murders last year, a new record for the country.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised to restore peace and order during his electoral campaign. But since he took office in December he has struggled to fulfill the pledge, with the 2019 murder tally on course to top last year's total.
jcg/cmk (Reuters, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Fifty-six percent of Mexican territory is seen as dangerous for women. Finding a solution to the increasing violence is not easy, because there isn't a clear pattern to it, writes journalist Anabel Hernandez. (21.08.2019)
In Mexico, criminals do not fear the authorities, but journalists. That’s why journalists are the target of attacks, with eight dying so far this year. Protecting them is an international duty, says Anabel Hernandez (04.08.2019)
A reporter for National Geographic was interviewing a purported drug dealer when an ambush took place. The journalist was shot in the leg, while the alleged dealer and an associate were killed. (06.10.2019)
For more than a decade, Mexico has been grappling with an extraordinarily high number of murders and disappearances. What's particularly alarming is how many victims are children and youths, writes Anabel Hernandez. (18.09.2019)
The Mexican government has the power to investigate what really happened to the 43 students who disappeared in 2016. Investigators must speak to witnesses and protect those who share information, writes Anabel Hernandez. (30.09.2019)
Mexico has dismissed US threats to impose tariffs linked to its ability to stop asylum-seekers from reaching US soil. A senior official said the strategy that Mexico put forward has been successful. (06.09.2019)
A shortage of qualified staff to work in German care homes has prompted a visit to Mexico by Health Minister Jens Spahn. A speedy visa process is one of the perks being offered to lure skilled workers. (21.09.2019)
The corpses were discovered in the state of Michoacan. The Jalisco drug cartel appeared to be claiming responsibility for the killings as part of a long-running turf war with a rival gang. (08.08.2019)