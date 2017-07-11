Mexico: Arrests after 10 bodies found outside town hall

Mexican authorities on Thursday said 10 corpses had been found in a sports utility vehicle outside the governor's office in the central state of Zacatecas.

The state is gripped by a turf war between the notorious Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels, with an upsurge of violence in recent years. Both syndicates are believed to be fighting for control of drug smuggling routes to the United States.

How were the bodies found?

According to the federal Public Safety Department, a man drove the truck into the plaza, then left the car and walked away down an alley. State officials said the car had been driven suspiciously in the area.

Zacatecas state governor David Monreal said the find had been made early in the morning and that the bodies showed signs of having been beaten.

"They came to leave them here in front of the palace," he said in a video, referring to his offices in a centuries-old building in the state capital, also called Zacatecas.

The Plaza de Armas square was lit up with a Christmas tree and holiday decorations at the time.

El Chapo's former safehouse raffled off in national lottery Jailbreak The leader of the notorious Sinaloa drug cartel, Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera, nicknamed "El Chapo" ("Shorty") due to his short stature, was first arrested in 1993 in Guatemala. He was extradited to Mexico and sentenced to 20 years in jail for murder and drug trafficking. In January 2001, he escaped from Mexico's Puente Grande maximum-security prison, reportedly in a laundry cart.

El Chapo's former safehouse raffled off in national lottery The shower to freedom "El Chapo" remained at large until 2014. The world's most-wanted drug lord was finally captured in the Mexican city of Mazatlan. But in 2015 he escaped again, through a tunnel dug in the shower room of the Altiplano prison in Almoloya de Juarez. Security camera footage showed the moment he went into the shower cubicle before disappearing.

El Chapo's former safehouse raffled off in national lottery An elaborate plan The drug boss's escape took him along a 1.5-kilometer-long (nearly 1-mile-long) tunnel dug beneath the shower cubicle. At the end of it was a motorcycle rigged on a special rail system with two metal carts in front of it. The Sinaloa cartel had already perfected the art of underground construction work. Such passageways take months to build and cost millions.

El Chapo's former safehouse raffled off in national lottery Exit strategy "El Chapo" escaped through this trapdoor. The exit was concealed in a half-built house. But his freedom was shortlived. The narcissistic cartel boss appeared to have fallen victim to his own legend.

El Chapo's former safehouse raffled off in national lottery Arrested again The Mexican drug boss was recaptured just six months later after a shootout between his bodyguards and marines in Los Mochis in Sinaloa state. He may have contributed to his downfall by giving an interview to Hollywood actor Sean Penn. The Mexican foreign ministry agreed to extradite him to the United States in May 2016.

El Chapo's former safehouse raffled off in national lottery Maximum security Guzman was transported to court in the United States under maximum security. In February 2019, he was found guilty on all charges, including murder, drug trafficking and participating in a money laundering conspiracy. US judges sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 30 years.

El Chapo's former safehouse raffled off in national lottery Bizarre 'El Chapo' cult Over the years, a cult has built up around the famously slippery drug lord. There is a musical subgenre that celebrates Mexican cartel bosses, and Guzman has dozens of "narcocorridos," or drug ballads, dedicated to him. You can also buy "El Chapo" T-shirts and caps, as well as other merchandise.

El Chapo's former safehouse raffled off in national lottery Code 701 In 2009, Forbes ranked "El Chapo" as the 701st richest person in the world, estimating his net worth to be more than $1 billion (€850 million). Many fan articles linked to the drug lord therefore bear the number 701.

El Chapo's former safehouse raffled off in national lottery Tasteless branding You can buy Tequila bottles or even COVID-19 face masks with "El Chapo" branding. Few seem concerned by the fact that Joaquin Guzmán was responsible for a bloody drug war, which has claimed more than 150,000 lives since 2006. One brand line is registered by Guzman's daughter.

El Chapo's former safehouse raffled off in national lottery Raffle to win safe house A safe house that once belonged to "El Chapo" is being raffled off in a state-run lottery. The two-bed home with its beige-tiled kitchen is unremarkable — except for its hydraulic bathtub. That concealed the entrance to a network of escape tunnels. Author: Claudia Dehn



Promise of end to violence

The governor later tweeted that the alleged perpetrators had been arrested, without identifying them.

He said security had proved a major challenge in Zacatecas and he promised to deal with the violence.

"Bit by bit we will recover our peace. What we received was a cursed inheritance," he said.

According to the federal Public Safety Department, a man drove the truck into the plaza, then left the car and walked away down an alley.

Watch video 01:46 Families join search for nearly 100,000 missing in Mexico

Zacatecas has become one of the most violent regions of the country as rival gangs vie for control. The state registered 1,050 murders in 2021, about 260 more than in 2020.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has struggled to significantly reduce homicides in Mexico. The first 11 months of 2021 saw 31,615 killings recorded — a decline of just 3.6% from the 32,814 in 2020.

rc/jsi (AFP, AP, Reuters)