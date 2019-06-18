 Mexico approves trade deal with the US and Canada | News | DW | 20.06.2019

News

Mexico approves trade deal with the US and Canada

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described the ratification as "very good news." US President Donald Trump wants Congress to follow suit.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Mexico approved a new free trade agreement with the United States and Canada on Wednesday after the country's senate voted 114 to four in favor of the proposed deal.

The landslide result for the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) means Mexico is the first of the three countries to earn legislative approval.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described the outcome as "very good news."

The 65-year-old enthused: "It means foreign investment in Mexico, it means jobs in Mexico, it means guaranteeing trade of the merchandise that we produce in the United States."

Read more: Journalist shot dead in Playa del Carmen resort

The deal has yet to be considered by politicians in the United States and Canada and President Donald Trump said the US needs to follow Mexico's lead.

"Congratulations to President Lopez Obrador - Mexico voted to ratify the USMCA today by a huge margin. Time for Congress to do the same here!" Trump tweeted.

The United States is Mexico's biggest export market.

The overwhelming endorsement of the new trade agreement follows threats from Trump to place tariffs on all Mexican goods if Lopez Obrador did not act to stop migrants from Central America attempting to enter the US illegally.

jsi/se (AP, Reuters)

