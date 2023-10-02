Mexico: 10 killed after church roof collapses

The causes of the collapse were initially unclear. Local authorities said 60 people were treated for injuries, with 23 still in hospital.

Ten people, including three children, were killed in northeastern Mexico on Sunday after the roof of a church collapsed.

The incident occurred in the Santa Cruz local parish in Ciudad Madero in Mexico's Tamaulipas state. The state police said about 100 people were in the church at the time of the collapse.

On Monday, rescue workers were still attempting to recover the body of a woman from the rubble, but Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal said the death toll was not expected to rise as all of the missing had been accounted for.

At least 60 people were treated for injuries, the governor added, with 23 still in hospital. "Two have serious injuries, their lives may be in danger," he said.

What else do we know about the collapse?

Church officials said a baptism was being celebrated when the ceiling collapsed.

The causes of the collapse were initially unclear, though Tamaulipas state security spokesman's office described it as likely being a "structural failure."



Rescue workers searched for survivors under the debris of the collapsed church Image: Alejando de Angel/El Sol de Tampico/AP/picture alliance

"Security and civil protection forces are already dealing with the situation... to coordinate rescue plans," Governor Villarreal said on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We are experiencing a very difficult moment... the roof of a church has collapsed during the celebration of the Eucharist," Bishop Armando said on social media.

"In this moment the necessary work is being carried out to pull out the people who are still under the rumble," he said.

A government statement said the incident occurred early in the afternoon.

Local residents put out calls on social media asking for tools to aid in the rescue effort.

Ciudad Madero has a population of around 200,000 people and lies on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

