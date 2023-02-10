Mexicans’ Deadly Addiction to Soft Drinks

In Chiapas, one of the poorest regions of Mexico, more and more people are dying due to excess soft drink consumption.

The sugary beverages are easier to access than clean tap water in the country, yet the manufacturers deny any responsibility.

Also on Global 3000:

Suffering and discontent in Iran

The leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran increasingly relies on arrests, violence and death sentences to quash protests and unrest. The economic aftermath has also made daily life tougher for the country’s inhabitants. Many now face poverty.

Biopiracy: When firms steal indigenous knowledge

Indigenous peoples have valuable knowledge about their natural surroundings, and many companies exploit it for money. They patent active ingredients from plants and animals that native peoples have used for centuries, without sharing the profits.

Graffiti art fights for women’s rights in Zimbabwe

Graffiti artists in Zimbabwe are using their murals to spark debate about women’s rights. The country’s young girls and women had an especially hard time during the Covid-19 pandemic.

