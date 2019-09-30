Mexican Supreme Court Justice abruptly resigns

Mexican Supreme Court Justice Eduardo Medina Mora resigned from his post, the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's office said on Thursday.

Medina Mora's resignation was unusual and unexpected. It came as the judge was facing questions about a potential by Mexico's financial intelligence unit.

The 62-year-old jurist has a lengthy career in public service, spanning three administrations. He been appointed to the high court under the administration of Lopez Obrador's predecessor President Enrique Pena Nieto in 2015.

Previously he served as ambassador to the United States and as Mexico's attorney general, a post he held under Pena Nieto's predecessor President Felipe Calderon.

According to Mexican broadcaster Televisa, this is the first time a resignation has taken place in the Supreme Court since 1994, when a constitutional reform created the court in its current form.

A representative of the president's Morena party said that Lopez Obrador had accepted the resignation and it would now be sent to the Senate for final approval, as Mexican law dictates.

The Mexican president said in June that his government's financial unit had received information regarding Medina Mora. Though he had cautioned then that it did not mean the jurist was guilty of wrongdoing.

National media reports had raised questions about bank transfers to accounts in the US and the UK that amounted to 103 million pesos ($5.2 million) which were four times higher than the judge's declared income between 2013 and 2017.

Lopez Obrador, who took office in December of 2018, has vowed to root out what he says is Mexico's entrenched corruption, even at the higher levels of power.

jcg/rc (EFE, AP, Reuters)

