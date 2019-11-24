Mexican President Lopez Obrador says Bolivia's leader Morales was a 'victim of a coup'

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has spoken out in support of his Bolivian 'brother' who he believes was unfairly ousted from the presidency last month. Evo Morales has been living in exile in Mexico since November 12.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Sunday that former Bolivian leader Evo Morales was the "victim of a coup d'etat" and described him as "our brother."
Lopez Obrador made the declaration as he celebrated his first year in office with a speech to crowds of supporters in the center of Mexico City.
Read more: Bolivia appoints first US ambassador in 11 years
"In accordance with our exemplary tradition of offering refuge to persecuted politicians around the world, we decided to grant humanitarian and political asylum to the president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, and his vice president, Álvaro García Linera," the Mexican leader said during the rally in Plaza del Zocalo.
Aerial view of supporters of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a rally marking his first year in office in the capital's Zocalo square
Brothers in arms
"Evo is not only our brother who represents with dignity the majority indigenous people of Bolivia. Evo was the victim of a coup d'etat! And from Mexico, we tell the world, 'Yes to democracy, no to militarism,'" Lopez Obrador said.
It is the first time that Lopez Obrador spoke directly about the circumstances that led to Morales's departure from Bolivia. Bolivia's first ever indigenous president has yet to meet publicly with Lopez Obrador.
Morales resigned on November 10 amid protests over what political opponents claimed was his rigging of October 20 elections.
He fled to Mexico a day later after losing the support of the military and police, claiming to be the victim of a coup.
While echoing the Bolivian exiled leader's claim, Mexico's president described Morales as "our brother, who represents with dignity the majority of indigenous people of Bolivia."
Morales speaks out on 'government massacres'
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Morales expressed support for the proposal of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to create a group to investigate the deaths of citizens that have occurred since the Andean nation became engulfed in political turmoil.
"We support the IACHR's proposal to form an external group that investigates the de facto government massacres," Morales tweeted.
Mixed response to Morales' departure
The world reacted with a variety of perspectives on the ousting of Morales last month.
US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said he was "very concerned about what appears to be a coup in Bolivia, where the military, after weeks of political unrest, intervened to remove President Evo Morales."
Mexico, Uruguay, Cuba, Venezuela and Argentina President-elect Alberto Fernandez have also said Morales was unfairly deposed.
The Trump administration had a different take on proceedings, however. Senior US State Department officials said the situation in Bolivia was not a coup, and President Donald Trump said the events in Bolivia sent a strong signal to other Latin American countries, such as Venezuela and Nicaragua, and "that democracy and the will of the people will always prevail."
jsi/aw (AFP, EFE)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The police and military used live fire against supporters of former President Evo Morales. The violence deepens unrest and poses a heightened challenge to the interim government. (16.11.2019)
Ties between Bolivia and the US had taken a turn for the worse under former president Morales, as both countries expelled ambassadors in 2008. Bolivia's caretaker government is now seeking to reset ties with Washington. (27.11.2019)
Jeanine Anez has said that recently ousted president Evo Morales has no right to run in any upcoming national vote. The Latin American nation, however, remains divided over who should run the country. (15.11.2019)
Days after the resignation of longtime Bolivian President Evo Morales, Senator Jeanine Anez has declared herself the interim president of Bolivia. From Mexico, Morales said the move showed he had been ousted by a coup. (13.11.2019)
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales arrived in Mexico after being granted asylum there. Stepping off the plane Morales credited the Mexican president with saving his life. (12.11.2019)
Bolivian authorities are under pressure to deliver a free and fair election after Evo Morales's government collapsed amid protests and claims of electoral fraud. Here's what you need to know about the political crisis. (11.11.2019)
Mexico's foreign minister has asked Bolivia to grant safe passage to former President Evo Morales. The recently deposed leader, accused of rigging recent election results, was forced to quit on Sunday. (11.11.2019)