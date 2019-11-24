 Mexican President Lopez Obrador says Bolivia′s leader Morales was a ′victim of a coup′ | News | DW | 02.12.2019

News

Mexican President Lopez Obrador says Bolivia's leader Morales was a 'victim of a coup'

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has spoken out in support of his Bolivian 'brother' who he believes was unfairly ousted from the presidency last month. Evo Morales has been living in exile in Mexico since November 12.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Sunday that former Bolivian leader Evo Morales was the "victim of a coup d'etat" and described him as "our brother."

Lopez Obrador made the declaration as he celebrated his first year in office with a speech to crowds of supporters in the center of Mexico City.

Read more: Bolivia appoints first US ambassador in 11 years

"In accordance with our exemplary tradition of offering refuge to persecuted politicians around the world, we decided to grant humanitarian and political asylum to the president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, and his vice president, Álvaro García Linera," the Mexican leader said during the rally in Plaza del Zocalo.

Zocalo square in Mexico City

Aerial view of supporters of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a rally marking his first year in office in the capital's Zocalo square

Brothers in arms

"Evo is not only our brother who represents with dignity the majority indigenous people of Bolivia. Evo was the victim of a coup d'etat! And from Mexico, we tell the world, 'Yes to democracy, no to militarism,'" Lopez Obrador said.

It is the first time that Lopez Obrador spoke directly about the circumstances that led to Morales's departure from Bolivia. Bolivia's first ever indigenous president has yet to meet publicly with Lopez Obrador.

Morales resigned on November 10 amid protests over what political opponents claimed was his rigging of October 20 elections.

He fled to Mexico a day later after losing the support of the military and police, claiming to be the victim of a coup.

While echoing the Bolivian exiled leader's claim, Mexico's president described Morales as "our brother, who represents with dignity the majority of indigenous people of Bolivia."

Watch video 01:59

Bolivian lawmakers pave way for new elections

Morales speaks out on 'government massacres'

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Morales expressed support for the proposal of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to create a group to investigate the deaths of citizens that have occurred since the Andean nation became engulfed in political turmoil.

"We support the IACHR's proposal to form an external group that investigates the de facto government massacres," Morales tweeted.

Mixed response to Morales' departure

The world reacted with a variety of perspectives on the ousting of Morales last month.

US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said he was "very concerned about what appears to be a coup in Bolivia, where the military, after weeks of political unrest, intervened to remove President Evo Morales."

Mexico, Uruguay, Cuba, Venezuela and Argentina President-elect Alberto Fernandez have also said Morales was unfairly deposed.

The Trump administration had a different take on proceedings, however. Senior US State Department officials said the situation in Bolivia was not a coup, and President Donald Trump said the events in Bolivia sent a strong signal to other Latin American countries, such as Venezuela and Nicaragua, and "that democracy and the will of the people will always prevail."

jsi/aw (AFP, EFE)

Bolivia: Five killed in pro-Morales protests

The police and military used live fire against supporters of former President Evo Morales. The violence deepens unrest and poses a heightened challenge to the interim government. (16.11.2019)  

Bolivia's interim government appoints first US ambassador in 11 years

Ties between Bolivia and the US had taken a turn for the worse under former president Morales, as both countries expelled ambassadors in 2008. Bolivia's caretaker government is now seeking to reset ties with Washington. (27.11.2019)  

Bolivia: Interim president bars Morales from new elections

Jeanine Anez has said that recently ousted president Evo Morales has no right to run in any upcoming national vote. The Latin American nation, however, remains divided over who should run the country. (15.11.2019)  

Bolivia: Senator Jeanine Anez declares herself interim president

Days after the resignation of longtime Bolivian President Evo Morales, Senator Jeanine Anez has declared herself the interim president of Bolivia. From Mexico, Morales said the move showed he had been ousted by a coup. (13.11.2019)  

Evo Morales lands in Mexico after fleeing Bolivia

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales arrived in Mexico after being granted asylum there. Stepping off the plane Morales credited the Mexican president with saving his life. (12.11.2019)  

Bolivia crisis: 5 things to know

Bolivian authorities are under pressure to deliver a free and fair election after Evo Morales's government collapsed amid protests and claims of electoral fraud. Here's what you need to know about the political crisis. (11.11.2019)  

Mexico grants asylum to Bolivia's former President Evo Morales

Mexico's foreign minister has asked Bolivia to grant safe passage to former President Evo Morales. The recently deposed leader, accused of rigging recent election results, was forced to quit on Sunday. (11.11.2019)  

Alberto Fernandez wins Argentine presidential election

Center-left candidate Alberto Fernandez has capitalized on rising poverty, soaring inflation and a battered currency under conservative incumbent Mauricio Macri. A Fernandez victory has spooked markets. (28.10.2019)  

Bolivien Protest in Cochabamba

Bolivia approves new elections excluding Evo Morales 24.11.2019

Bolivia's congress has approved a bill that seeks to quell weeks of unrest by allowing for new elections that exclude the country's exiled ex-President Evo Morales. Street blockades have been lifted following talks.

Mexiko Stadt | Ankunft Evo Morales, Ex-Präsident Bolivien

Evo Morales lands in Mexico after fleeing Bolivia 12.11.2019

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales arrived in Mexico after being granted asylum there. Stepping off the plane Morales credited the Mexican president with saving his life.

Bolivischer Präsident kündigt Neuwahlen an

Bolivia President Evo Morales resigns 10.11.2019

Bolivian President Evo Morales has announced he will step down in a televised speech. The decision comes hours after an OAS investigation into his re-election last month found irregularities.

