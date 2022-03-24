 Mexican MIL Heroes defeat the Villains | MIL Dossier | DW | 24.03.2022

MIL Dossier

Mexican MIL Heroes defeat the Villains

Meet the Mexican MIL Heroes and Villains: characters who embody the challenges of our media landscape and the skills we need to tackle them. The realities the Heroes confront are closely related to the Mexican context.

DW Akademie | Mexican MIL Heroes

Visualization and personification can be of great help in conveying complex ideas and content. That's why in 2020, DW Akademie and Namibian illustrator Karel Swanepoel developed the MIL Heroes. The characters are based on the five MIL competencies to navigate our complex media landscape: Access, Analyze, Create, Reflect and Act.    

MIL practitioners around the world can use these visualizations to teach MIL competencies and to make these skills more tangible in terms of visible character attributes. This encourages youth to become MIL Heroes as they can see themselves in the characters. It therefore rose the question if the heroes could have potentially higher personal resonance if their personification was contextualised? In this light, we took the opportunity to adapt the MIL Heroes into the Mexican setting when the Mexican MIL Network (Red AMI México) invited the Heroes to Mexico. They made their first appearance at a MIL Hackathon, organized by the tech start-up Tomato Valley and supported by DW Akademie, UNESCO Mexico and the National Electoral Institute. Since then, MIL Heroes have turned Mexico into their new home to inspire youth to become MIL Heroes. 

Who are the MIL Heroes? 

Hero Andres Acceder

Andres, the Mexican "Access" hero, never stops at the first online search result. He can direct you to a wide range of information and reliable sources on any topic. He likes to tap into the full scope and diversity of information – to him it is crucial that everyone benefits from the right to have access to information.

Hero Alarma Analizar

 

Hero Cristian Crear

Akaima, the "Analyze" heroine, seeks truth and is not easily fooled. She is aware that behind every news message or shared information there might be an agenda, an interest or at least an angle. She can interpret and critically evaluate media messages on those agendas and angles, based on her media knowledge. 

 

Hero Reflexionar Roxana

Cristian, the "Create" hero, is convinced that we should be more than passive consumers. Why only read content created by others? He uses his skills, tools and technology to produce quality content on topics of interest, to share his perspective or just for fun.

 

Hero Actuar Alejandra

The heroine "Reflect" is Roxana, known for her empathy. She is aware of the implications her own and others' online behavior might have and understands each and everyone’s responsibility. Roxana can see the bigger picture of our media environment with its opportunities and risks, and can critically self-examine her media consumption as a part of it.

 

Alejandra understands we can all be influential and that it is an enormous responsibility to make our voices heard. Not without reason she is the heroine "Act": She fights for everyone’s right to confront the Villains. She aims to participate in building a positive media environment that provides more opportunities for freedom of expression, access to information, representation and participation.  

 

Who do they oppose? 

Along with the MIL Heroes come the MIL Villains. They visualize the complex challenges and threats of the current media and information ecosystem, such as disinformation, propaganda and hate speech. DW Akademie created these malicious characters in order to make it easier for youth learning about MIL to understand these challenges and how they affect their lives.   

Listen to audio 16:04

MIL Competencies and Challenges brought to Life by our MIL Heroes and Villains

All these villains look rather scary and seem like monsters from a distant universe. However, all the monsters in our information ecosystem are in reality human made. Moreover, the villains’ activities are tailor-made for humans, and often target us on an emotional level. Like creating the opportunity to form online groups with similar interests and believes.  These filter bubbles can be supportive and feel cosy and attractive. This is what can make them so dangerous: we easily lower our guard about digital security, and we do not engage anymore with different opinions. However, the good news is that, if the villains in this are made by humans they can also be defeated by humans – with the MIL superpowers.   

MIL heroes don't have wings or special equipment. They use their MIL superpowers that we can all develop. To support MIL students in activating those superpowers, the MIL Heroes and Villains can be used in trainings, as part of a MIL curriculum or be part of a training. They have already travelled to Mexico, and we are excited to see where they are headed next! 

 

  • Thief at work

    Mexican MIL Heroes defeat the MIL Villains

    The Thief

    The Thief is a passionate collector of our data and information. It uses tools and intelligent software to get hold of our private information and spy on our lives. Sometimes it doesn’t even need to steal because we willingly give it what it wants. Be aware: Has someone read your private messages on social networks? Has someone used your data to shop online? That sounds like the Thief.

  • DW Akademie | Mexican MIL Heroes

    Mexican MIL Heroes defeat the MIL Villains

    The Thief defeated

    No worries, our Heroes Roxana (Reflect) and Alejandra (Act) will help you battle the Thief. The key to victory is to understand what kind of personal information is accessible and who can access it. Deploying our MIL skills, we can create secure passwords and identify and act upon digital security attacks. You'll soon be protected, and the Villain deprived of movement... under control!

  • Bully at work

    Mexican MIL Heroes defeat the MIL Villains

    The Bully

    The Bully is bulky, terrifying, and imposing. Its helmet-like skull and wrestler’s mask protect it well enough to harm others without being hurt itself. It loves to see people suffer, so it engages in cyberbullying, inflates hate speech with bots and trolls, and defames and lies about other people. The last time you saw a mean post on someone that went viral? It was probably the Bully.

  • DW Akademie | Mexican MIL Heroes

    Mexican MIL Heroes defeat the MIL Villains

    The Bully defeated

    Hate speech, stigmatization and defamation have real-life consequences. They are accompanied by extremism and radicalization and can lead to a range of repercussions from self-doubt to personal insecurity. Luckily, Heroes Roxana (Reflect), Cristian (Create) and Alejandra (Act) easily deflate the monster. They understand their responsibility in stopping hate speech and fight back with a love storm.

  • Agitator at work

    Mexican MIL Heroes defeat the MIL Villains

    The Agitator

    The agitator loves to cause confusion and chaos. Its weapon? Spreading mis- and disinformation. It shouldn't come as a surprise that during the pandemic the agitator had a blast. With its three spinning heads you can never be sure who is actually behind the message. Careful, it pretends to be human, but it’s in perfect symbiosis with algorithms, bots and automatization.

  • DW Akademie | Mexican MIL Heroes

    Mexican MIL Heroes defeat the MIL Villains

    The Agitator defeated

    Remember your aunt’s last WhatsApp message about an amazing cure for COVID? The Agitator was doing its job - and it can be life threatening. But by comparing different sources and analyzing the content, our heroes quickly discover its evil intentions: under the lens, the Agitator was spreading lousy content. The heroes defeated the Agitator, and caught and regulated its little helpers.

  • Manipulator at work

    Mexican MIL Heroes defeat the MIL Villains

    The Manipulator

    Don’t fall for the Manipulators innocent appearance. Sooner than you know you can be under its spell. It wants power and makes sure to get it by infiltrating our thoughts with censored, polarizing and targeted content. Collaborating with the Agitator and using algorithms, it makes sure we only read, see, think and believe what it wants us to, dividing us from others with different beliefs.

  • DW Akademie | Mexican MIL Heroes

    Mexican MIL Heroes defeat the MIL Villains

    The Manipulator defeated

    Well, if the Manipulator is doing its job right, you likely won't notice what it has been up to. But our heroes know the right questions to find out: Why am I watching this content, does someone want me to think this way, and is this even true? The Heroes' main tool for beating it is reflection - especially in times when the public's opinion matters. Once exposed, the Villain loses its strength.

  • DW Akademie | Mexican MIL Heroes

    Mexican MIL Heroes defeat the MIL Villains

    The union makes strength

    Media and Information Literacy (MIL) is defined as the ability to access, analyze, create and reflect on media. It is a prerequisite for citizens to claim their rights to freedom of information and expression. DW Akademie creates innovative projects that promote these rights and empower people to understand and use media responsibly. Check out our MIL Dossier to find out more.


MIL Dossier  

