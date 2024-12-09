Mexican lawmakers pass controversial judicial reform

PoliticsMexicoMexican lawmakers pass controversial judicial reformTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsMexicoJoel Dullroy09/12/2024September 12, 2024Mexican lawmakers have approved a controversial reform that will make it the only country to hold elections for judges at all levels. The ruling party says it's necessary to stamp out corruption. Opponents say it will have the opposite effect.https://p.dw.com/p/4kX4qAdvertisement