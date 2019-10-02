Mexican and Swiss tourists stabbed in Jordan

Three Mexican citizens and one Swiss national have been injured in an attack targeting tourists at an ancient Roman site. Once considered one of the safest countries in the region, the attack is likely to dent its image.
Eight people, including at least four foreign tourists, were stabbed in the Jordanian city of Jerash on Wednesday, according to police.
The tourists, a tour guide and a security officer were stabbed near the Roman ruins for which the town is famous. Three of the tourists were Mexican nationals and another was from Switzerland.
"Around noon, a man attacked tourists, a tour guide and a security officer who tried to stop him in Jerash," a spokesman for the public security directorate said in a statement.
"The wounded were transported to hospital for treatment," he added. "The assailant was immediately arrested."
Tourists in 'critical condition'
Another security source said that two victims were in critical condition.
Jordanian news outlet al-Hadath published video footage of a victim lying motionless on the ground bleeding, while someone pressed a towel to their leg.
Al-Mamlaka TV tweeted images of the crime scene, which has since been closed off to the public.
Jordan has seen an increase in tourists from abroad in recent years and such attacks are rare. Jerash is located around 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the capital of Amman.
