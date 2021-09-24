MeToo, #MuteRKelly and the shaky legacy of cancel culture

Earlier this week, prosecutors began their closing arguments in the R. Kelly trial. Kelly "used lies, manipulation, threats, andphysical abuseto dominate his victims," Assistant US Attorney Elizabeth Geddes told the jury on Wednesday.

The defendant relied on a group of supporters who systematically recruited victims for him and protected him and without whom he would not have been able to carry out his pattern of crimes for nearly three decades, Geddes said.

Kelly denies all charges and has pleaded not guilty. He did not comment.

Forty five witnesses, including alleged victims, have testified against Kelly over the past five weeks. The defense had employees and a friend speak on the singer's behalf until Monday.

After the closing arguments are completed, a jury of twelve members — seven men and five women — will decide what is in store for the 54-year-old. If Kelly is convicted, he faces a life sentence.

Protest on the internet and beyond

Kelly has been banned from the big stage for some time. In 2017, activists of the internet movement #MuteRKelly called for a halt to his US concerts, urged radio stations to stop playing Kelly's songs as well as producers of music apps to remove the performer from their lists. The activists wanted to show solidarity with the victims and send a message against sexualized violence.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Nissan boss Ghosn's affairs scrutinized Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 and subsequently charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust. He led a remarkable turnaround at the Japanese automaker, rescuing it from bankruptcy. An investigation continues into whether he under-reported his salary by 5 billion yen (€39 million $44.5 million) over five years from 2011.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling VW boss takes the rap for Dieselgate Ex-Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn resigned in 2015 in the midst of the Dieselgate scandal. The automaker was found to have lowered the emissions of its diesel-engine cars during environmental tests. VW set aside €27 billion to pay fines, buybacks and compensation Winterkorn has been charged in the US with fraud and conspiracy, but Germany does not allow the extradition of its nationals.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Corruption shame blighted Siemens CEO In 2007, Siemens chairman Heinrich von Pierer stepped down following a corruption scandal during his time as CEO. During the investigation it emerged that Siemens had created a system of slush funds and fictitious consultancy contracts, while also paying huge bribes, totaling at least €1.3 billion euros to win foreign contracts. Pierer later agreed to pay €5 million in damages to the firm.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Weinstein's notorious casting couch Once-powerful movie titan, Harvey Weinstein, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape. He is out on bail and has pleaded not guilty in New York to six counts reportedly committed against three women. The accusations against him spurred the #MeToo movement, where women worldwide have spoken up against sexual harassment and assault.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Advertising guru accused of misconduct Sir Martin Sorrell, the founder of the global advertising powerhouse WPP, stepped down in April after 33 years. He denied accusations of personal misconduct and misuse of company assets. The Wall Street Journal alleged Sorrell had paid a sex worker on company expenses, which he responded were “scurrilous and salacious" claims.

Scandal-ridden bosses — how the mighty keep falling Startup bad boy leaves under a cloud Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigned from his position in July 2017 after heavy pressure from several major investors in the San Francisco-based ride-hailing company. Concerns were raised about Kalanick's management style, including allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination. Under his watch, the firm's ruthless reputation has also been criticized by regulators. Author: Nik Martin Author: Nik Martin



Quite a few artists, including Lady Gaga, turned their backs on Kelly, his record company stopped working with the artist and meanwhile, Spotify no longer suggests his songs to users. The musician has been virtually "canceled" on the internet.

Digital boycott campaigns are a phenomenon on the rise and led to the newly coined expression: cancel culture.

'Public is much more perceptive'

"Social media give us the opportunity to denounce things together," Christoph Neuberger, a professor at FU Berlin who has been researching the digital debate culture and also heads the Weizenbaum Institute, told DW. People are showing solidarity, he said, adding that users worldwide can network via Twitter or Facebook, share their experiences and stand together with their opinions on certain issues.

Christoph Neuberger has an eye on the digital debate culture

The #MeToo movement has been exemplary for that kind of networking. Victims of sexualized violence worldwide, especially women, have been sharing their experiences via social media for years, demanding public recognition of their structural sexist oppression in everyday life. Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is one of the best-known perpetrators, his crimes were made public, effectively banishing him from Hollywood.

Popular actors also distanced themselves from Woody Allen after allegations of abuse against his foster daughter were reopened in the wake of the #MeToo debate.

Cancel culture: Celebrities under scrutiny Johnny Depp: accusations of domestic violence Johnny Depp is set to be honored for his life's work at the San Sebastian International film Festival, despite allegations of domestic violence. A court has been dealing with allegations made by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, since July 2020. Critics argue Depp should not be honored for his career as long as the case is ongoing.

Cancel culture: Celebrities under scrutiny R Kelly: sexual abuse charges Often enough, artists shape entire generations with their music, films or books. But what happens when they display questionable morals? R&B star R. Kelly (photo) faces charges including sexual abuse. He is snubbed in social networks.

Cancel culture: Celebrities under scrutiny Nena: COVID conspiracy theories The German singer ("99 Red Balloons") has raised eyebrows with her statements about COVID restrictions. During recent performances, she encouraged her fans to disregard hygiene and distance rules. She claims she is no pandemic denier, but has been known to celebrate with well-known conspiracy theorists. Two concert promoters canceled her concerts as a result.

Cancel culture: Celebrities under scrutiny Woody Allen: child sexual abuse? Since 1992, Mia Farrow has been accusing her ex-husband Woody Allen of having abused their jointly adopted daughter, Dylan. Allen was never convicted but the public hasn't forgotten about the case. In 2021, the HBO documentary series "Allen V. Farrow" brought it all back again. Allen's colleagues in the film industry distanced themselves from the director, Amazon canceled a production contract.

Cancel culture: Celebrities under scrutiny Michael Jackson: The shadow of sexual abuse Allegations of sexual abuse long overshadowed Michael Jackson's life's work. The accusations in the 2019 film "Leaving Neverland" came across as so strong and emotional that radio stations around the world took songs by the late "King of Pop" from their playlists.

Cancel culture: Celebrities under scrutiny Peter Handke: Serbian war crimes In his works and when he appeared live on stage, Peter Handke trivialized war crimes allegedly committed by Serbs during the Yugoslav war. The debate flared again when the Austrian writer was awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize for Literature. The public urged the Swedish Academy to push him to apologize, but Handke never made concessions.

Cancel culture: Celebrities under scrutiny Au revoir, John Galliano In 2011, the French Dior luxury fashion label terminated its long-standing collaboration with chief designer John Galliano, who had shocked the the public with anti-Semitic and racist insults at a Paris restaurant. Galliano did not remain banned in the industry for long, however: He made his comeback in 2015 at Maison Margiela.

Cancel culture: Celebrities under scrutiny J K Rowling: transgender issues J.K. Rowling repeatedly tweeted about transgender issues, making statements that offended many trans people. Reaction on the web was enormous, including by LGBTQ organizations. The Harry Potter author, however, stands by her statements.

Cancel culture: Celebrities under scrutiny Kevin Spacey: barrage of charges In the course of the #MeToo campaign, Kevin Spacey faced accusations of sexual abuse. Another actor said Spacey abused him when he was a minor, an incident the "House of Cards" star said he does not remember. Accusations and lawsuits from dozens of other alleged victims followed. Spacey has avoided the public eye ever since, and Netflix dropped him from "House of Cards."

Cancel culture: Celebrities under scrutiny Gina Carano: a costly slip-up Under the hashtag FireGinaCarano, people urged Disney+ producers in 2020 to fire the actress who starred in "The Mandalorian" — she had shared voter fraud theories on social media. When she suggested in 2021 that conservatives in the US were treated like Jewish people during the Nazi regime, Disney fired her.

Cancel culture: Celebrities under scrutiny Harvey Weinstein: Harassing actresses The scandal was the main trigger for the #MeToo protests in 2017: More than 90 actresses, including Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, accused Weinstein of sexual harassment or abuse. The Oscar Academy fired him, his own production company parted ways with him. In 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison. Author: Marlon Jungjohann



In recent years, society has developed a greater awareness of structural problems that include abuse and racism, hostility toward Jews and homophobia, according to Neuberger. "The public in general is much more perceptive," he said, a development that actually evolved independently of the internet. However, there was a surge at the start of the millennium, "in particular with the rise of social media."

Celebrity statements scrutinized

According to Neuberger, online communities are concerned with social justice and a heightened awareness of marginalized groups. Increasingly, there is also reaction to comments celebrities make on social media.

Many fans felt Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling made comments hostile to trans people on Twitter last year in a reaction to a phrase in an article about ways to provide menstrual items in sufficient quantities during the coronavirus lockdown.

"People who menstruate. I'msure there usedtobea wordforthose people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" the author tweeted, failing to acknowledge that non-binary or trans people can also menstruate.

As a result, countless fans boycotted the celebrated author. Using the label #RIPJKRowling, they made it clear they considered the bestselling author's success to be over.

Rowling fought back and in 2020 was one of the most prominent of 153 signatories to the Letter on Justice and Open Debate that slammed "an intolerance of opposing views" and "public shaming and ostracism" as dominating debate.

The signatories see a "new set of moral attitudes and political commitments that tend to weaken our norms of open debate and toleration of differences in favor of ideological conformity." Authors, artists and journalists who do not bow to this constraint must fear for their livelihood, they argue.

'Public and transparent'

"There is no discussion. Once you’re out the lane, when you’re pointed out to be the bad guy, it’s very hard to have any sense of reality reflected or even of discussion," Gwen Bouvier, a communications professor at China's Zhejiang University, said, adding that the debates are highly emotionalized.

The public needs to assure itself of its moral superiority, Bouvier says

"These feeds online tend to be very emotional," she told DW, adding that "debates are more about feelings and expressing those feelings and rallying against in justice and feeling good doing this together."

"These calls [for cancellation] are about that. Rather than understanding the context of a person at different times we are actually just essentializing them, pointing out the folk devil, having fun being righteous and being seen to be morally correct," Bouvier said.

That doesn't bring about much structural change, she said. "If we really want to tackle these issues in our society and make concrete change, then we need to do more than symbolical action, we need to really have a discussion that really tries to find common understanding."

As far as social issues are concerned, people mainly want to join arms in articulating indignation and negotiating values, Neuberger. "Discourses are conducted within which society comes to an understanding of what it considers acceptable and what it considers unacceptable." Such discussions aim to make things "public and transparent."

Ultimately, the controversies surrounding R. Kelly, Harvey Weinstein and Woody Allen have proven that public attention has an effect. Online campaigns like #MeToo or #MuteRKelly triggered discussion of abuse beyond social media, too — the first step in dismantling structural sexism.

This article was translated from German.