Metoo at Bayreuth: Katharina Wagner announces consequences

Initial talks have begun after sexism allegations at the Bayreuth Festivalsurfaced last Friday. "We are treating the allegations very seriously and will investigate them here," managing director Ulrich Jagels told the press.

Bavarian daily, the "Nordbayerischer Kurier," reported on sexual assaults against women as well as insults, sexist statements and suggestive text messages. "If the cases are confirmed, appropriate consequences will naturally follow," Jagels said, including personnel consequences. A confidential center has already been set up for those affected.

Festival director Katharina Wagner also affected

Festival director Katharina Wagner was also not spared, with the daily reporting that she had her breast groped. "It doesn't necessarily affect me as festival director, but it affects me as a director and private person," she said in a press conference on Saturday July 23 before the festival.

"However, I am not in a dependent relationship. I also fought back, and I did so very clearly." Wagner once again appealed to all affected female employees to find the courage to contact her, and gave her assurance that all cases would be treated in strict confidence. Katharina Wagner is the great-granddaughter of 19th century German composer Richard Wagner, who originally conceptualized this festival to showcase his world renowned operas.

Accusations of backstage sexism have been made against the Bayreuth Festival

Accusations against conductor Christian Thielemann

Unrelated to the sexual assaults, accusations also surfaced against former music director and conductor Christian Thielemann for disrespectful remarks towards female musicians. Thielemann will be conducting Wagner's opera "Lohengrin" this year. In an internal letter, the conductor is said to have complained that there were two women playing the double basses in the orchestra, and that he would have preferred to have a male line-up instead.

"Neither of the ladies was replaced by me, both are of course excellent musicians," Katharina Wagner affirmed. Thielemann, too, had in the meantime overcome his "uneasiness" about these unfamiliar faces. "Both ladies have told me that they felt very well treated by Christian Thielemann, and the orchestra council has also confirmed this to me," said the chairman of the board of directors, Georg von Waldenfels.

Besides complaints of sexism, some have also complained about the tone of the productions. "We deal with these issues on a daily basis," said Katherina Wagner who has already had a number of conversations with affected parties. "We are very keen on resolving such cases consistently, even with the necessary rigor."

Claudia Roth: 'Sexual assaults must not go unpunished'

State Minister for Culture, Claudia Roth of the Green Party, stressed that the accusations and reports of sexism at the Bayreuth Festival must be treated seriously. "I assume that the management of the Bayreuth Festival will vigorously investigate the incidents and draw the necessary consequences. Sexual assaults, whether verbal or physical, are absolutely unacceptable and must not go unpunished," Roth announced in Berlin on Friday July 22 when the allegations first surfaced.

The federal government is a shareholder of the Bayreuth Festival, as is the state of Bavaria. Bavarian Arts Minister, Markus Blume, said he expected immediate and relentless clarification: "Sexism has no place in our society. Zero tolerance must apply here."

Watch video 02:11 #Aufschrei launches public sexism debate

Almost half of all women, 44%, experience sexism in everyday life. Around 41% of women who face sexism experience it in the workplace, while 46% experience sexism in public places, according to a 2018 study on sexism in everyday life commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth.

Many cases unreported

The authors of the study refer to a large number of unreported cases, since many sexist incidents are now so commonplace — for example, the unsolicited sending of "dick pics", or digital photos of a man's sexual organ.

In addition, the study stated that men who work in high management positions at large corporations, or in professions, often reject sexism as a "phantom" debate, or argue that men were discriminated against by women, not the other way around. If groping or assaulting women occurred, it was primarily by men from the "underclass," or "other cultural groups."

In 2020, a video titled "Men's World" that showed the daily abuse women faced online in Germany was broadcast live on prime-time TV — and then went viral. Men were left shocked by what they saw, while women wondered whether it would change anything.

Prevention at the Bayreuth Festival

Managing Director Ulrich Jagels emphasized to the press that the topic of prevention is also being dealt with in Bayreuth. Regardless of whether the issue is sexist remarks, sexual assault or an inappropriate tone. "First of all, we have to make it clear to people that we are highly sentitive to violations on this value-based code of conduct. That then sends a clear signal to all festival employees."

The Bayreuth Festival begins July 25. This year, more operas will be performed than ever before. Last year they were all about strong women.

The festival is a cultural institution in Germany and throughout Europe: It focuses on the work of German composer Richard Wagner, whose female companions did not always have it easy by his side. Today, his operas are performed in Bayreuth in ever newer productions.

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, often attended the Bayreuth Festival, including last year

Celebrities and well-known people are often in attendance, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel — who will attend again this year with her husband, Joachim Sauer.

This is an updated version of an original German article that was published on July 22, 2022.