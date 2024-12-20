Metal recycling in Burundi protects water from toxic waste

Nature and EnvironmentBurundiMetal recycling in Burundi protects water from toxic wasteTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentBurundiGuy Clovis Siboniyo | Lukas Lottersberger12/20/2024December 20, 2024In Burundi, millions don't have access to a clean drinking supply. Pollution is part of the problem. DW meets people who collect scrap metal to stop it from leaching toxic chemicals into groundwater and creating useful products. https://p.dw.com/p/4oNptAdvertisement