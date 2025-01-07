Meta abandons fact-checkers, following in X's footsteps

The social media giant said it would replace its fact-checkers with community notes, claiming the former were "too politically biased." It comes as Meta owner Zuckerberg aims to reconcile with US President-elect Trump.

Social media giant Meta said on Tuesday it was rolling back on its use of third-party fact-checkers on its platform, starting with the US.

Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement in a video statement, claiming that "fact checkers have just been too politically biased and have destroyed more trust than they've created, especially in the US."

Many conservatives have long described the fact-checking programs as censorship. Elon Musk's X platform, which Zuckerberg said the new Meta system aims to emulate, has already abandoned fact checkers and replaced them with community notes.

What did Zuckerberg say?

Speaking in a video he posted on his Facebook platform, Zuckerberg said Meta was focused on "restoring free expression" on its platforms, which also include Instagram, Threads and Whatsapp.

"It's time to get back to our roots around free expression. We're replacing fact checkers with community notes, simplifying our policies and focusing on reducing mistakes," the Zuckerberg statement read.

The 40-year-old tycoon said that "recent elections feel like a cultural tipping point toward, once again, prioritizing speech."

He added that Meta platforms would "simplify" their content policies "and get rid of a bunch of restrictions on topics like immigration and gender that are just out of touch with mainstream discourse."

Meta will also relocate its trust and safety and content moderation teams from California, to Texas. Zuckerberg suggested the southern state is a place where "there is less concern about the bias of our teams."

The social media giant will also allow users greater control over the amount of political content they see, reversing a 2021 policy to reduce political content across its platforms.

"It feels like we're in a new era now," Zuckerberg said. "And we're starting to get feedback that people want to see this content again."

Closer ties with Trump

The move comes as Zuckerberg strives to mend ties with President-elect Donald Trump, who had previously accused Meta of supporting liberal policies and being biased against conservatives.

Zuckerberg's Meta had donated $1 million (€962,310) to Trump's inauguration fund.

Following the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots, Facebook kicked out Trump, though his account was later restored.

In November, Zuckerberg dined with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, in what was seen as an effort to repair his company's relationship with the incoming US president.

In his video on Tuesday, Zuckerberg said Meta will "work with President Trump to push back on governments around the world going after American companies and pushing to censor more."

He cited what he called European laws "institutionalizing censorship," Latin American "secret courts," and China's wide censorship practices, calling on the US government's support to push back on "this global trend."

