The Gelsenkirchen-born midfielder made his debut with the local Bundesliga club, Schalke, at the age of 18 in 2006. He subsequently moved on to Werder Bremen and Real Madrid before settling at Arsenal.

Since making his debut with the German national team in 2009, Mesut Özil has become one of Joachim Löw's most dependable players. He played in all seven games during Germany's World Cup-winning campaign in Brazil in 2014, and started every match at Euro 2016 in France.