Mesut Özil

The Gelsenkirchen-born midfielder made his debut with the local Bundesliga club, Schalke, at the age of 18 in 2006. He subsequently moved on to Werder Bremen and Real Madrid before settling at Arsenal.

Since making his debut with the German national team in 2009, Mesut Özil has become one of Joachim Löw's most dependable players. He played in all seven games during Germany's World Cup-winning campaign in Brazil in 2014, and started every match at Euro 2016 in France.

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - MARCH 22: Head coach Joachim Loew talks to Mesut Oezil during a Germany training session ahead of their international friendly match against Spain at ESPRIT arena on March 22, 2018 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Fenerbahce's Mesut Özil returns to Germany — but will not meet Joachim Löw 15.09.2021

Mesut Özil is back in Germany for a Europa League game against Eintracht Frankfurt with his Turkish club Fenerbahce. But the coronavirus means there will be no clear-the-air talks with ex-Germany coach Joachim Löw.
Mesut Özil, ehemaliger deutscher Fußball-Nationalspieler, hält nach seiner Ankunft am Atatürk-Flughafen einen Fenerbahce-Schal. Özil verlässt nach siebeneinhalb Jahren den FC Arsenal und wechselt zu Fenerbahce Istanbul in die türkische Süper Lig. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Mesut Özil to Fenerbahce: A perfect fit? 18.01.2021

Mesut Özil has left Arsenal for Fenerbahce, the club announced. A move to Turkey is the next logical step, but expectations for the former Germany midfielder will be high in Istanbul.

Arsenal v Olympiakos - UEFA Europa League - Round of 32 - Second Leg - Emirates Stadium. ArsenalÕs Mesut Ozil during the UEFA Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: 27th February 2020. Picture credit should read: Paul Terry/Sportimage via PA Images URN:50819308

Arsenal's Mesut Özil to sign deal with Istanbul's Fenerbahce: reports 06.01.2021

The German footballer is the Premier League club's highest-paid player ever. According to Turkish reports, he is in advanced talks to join soccer club Fenerbahce later in January.
23.08.2019+++Köln, Deutschland+++ Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Cologne v Borussia Dortmund - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - August 23, 2019 FC Cologne mascot Hennes inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

FC Cologne left to pick up the pieces as China sponsorship deal breaks down 10.01.2020

A potential sponsorship deal between FC Cologne and a Chinese betting company has broken down. This follows the continuing backlash in China against Mesut Özil after his comments about the plight of the Uighur people.
14.12.2019 Supporters of China's Muslim Uighur minority hold placards of Arsenal's Turkish origin German midfielder Mesut Ozil during a demonstration at Beyazid square in Istanbul on December 14, 2019. - Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, a German footballer of Turkish origin, expressed on December 14, 2019 support for Uighurs in Xinjiang and criticised Muslim countries for their failure to speak up for them. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP) (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

Mesut Özil, Arsenal, China and the price of politics in football 18.12.2019

Mesut Özil’s comments on the plight of the Uighur people caused a stir in China and beyond. His club, Arsenal, refused to back their player, insisting they remain apolitical. But can that truly be the case?
dpatopbilder - 22.10.2018, Großbritannien, London: Fußball: Premier League, England, FC Arsenal - Leicester City,9. Spieltag, im Emirates Stadion, London: Mesut Özil von FC Arsenal jubelt nachdem ihm das erste Tor für seine Mannschaft gelungen ist. Foto: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Germany's Mesut Özil condemns Muslim silence over Uighurs 16.12.2019

Former Germany midfielder Mesut Özil has criticized Muslim countries for not speaking up for minorities subjected to abuse in China. More than 1 million people have been sent to reeducation camps in the Xinjiang region.
15.12.2019 Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil reacts to his substitution by kicking his gloves along the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 15, 2019. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

China TV pulls Arsenal game after Mesut Özil's Uighur comments 15.12.2019

Former Germany midfielder Mesut Özil has criticized other Muslims for not speaking up for China's Uighur minority. More than 1 million people in the western province of Xinjiang have been sent to re-education camps.

Mesut Özil: 'There are major problems in Germany' 17.10.2019

For the first time in over a year, Mesut Özil has discussed the 'racist abuse' that led to his decision to retire from international football. Özil believes it points to a political and social shift in Germany.
01.05.2019 Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil File Photo. File photo dated 01-05-2019 of Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Issue date: Thursday July 25, 2019. Arsenal full-back Sead Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and team-mate Mesut Ozil were attacked in north London on Thursday. See PA story SOCCER Arsenal Kolasinac. Photo credit should read Nigel French/PA Wire URN:44311396 |

Pair charged in connection with attack on Arsenal's Mesut Özil and Sead Kolisinac 11.08.2019

Two men have been charged with a public order offense connected to an attack on Arsenal footballers Mesut Özil and Sead Kolasinac, say British police. The pair were withdrawn from the club's opening league fixture.
Arsenal's Özil, Kolasinac to miss season opener after 'further security incidents' 09.08.2019

Arsenal said the duo would not play in the squad's first Premier League match, citing the players' safety following "further security incidents." This follows a carjacking attempt fended off by Kolasinac two weeks ago.
dpatopbilder - 17.07.2019, USA, Carson: Fußball: Testspiele, International Champions Cup, FC Arsenal - FC Bayern München. Arsenals Mesut Özil gestikuliert. Foto: Ariana Ruiz/Pi/Prensa Internacional via ZUMA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

German exports to the Premier League 09.08.2019

While the wait for the Bundesliga continues, the Premier League begins this weekend, with up to nine Germans potentially involved in the opener. New faces and big names, here are Germany's Premier League representatives.
Muenchen, Deutschland 06.09.2018, UEFA Nations League, Deutschland - Frankreich, Mats Hummels (GER), Thomas Mueller (GER) und Jerome Boateng (GER) diskutieren ( DeFodi527 *** Muenchen Germany 06 09 2018 UEFA Nations League Germany France Mats Hummels GER Thomas Mueller GER and Jerome Boateng GER discuss DeFodi527

What's happened to Germany's world-class players? 31.07.2019

The lack of a German on FIFA's shortlist of the best men's players and the low key loan move of a key man in World Cup 2014 give cause for reflection. Did Germany's golden generation peak early? And who's behind them?

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Özil fend off carjacking 26.07.2019

Arsenal fullback Sead Kolasinac has fought off two knife-wielding men on motorbikes during an attempted carjacking in North London. Both Kolasinac and teammate Mesut Özil escaped unharmed.
HANDOUT - 07.06.2019, Türkei, Istanbul: Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2.v.r), Präsident der Türkei, spricht auf der Hochzeit von Fußballer Mesut Özil (2.v.l) und seiner Ehefrau, der Schauspielerin Amine Gülse (l), Erdogans Ehefrau Emine (r) applaudiert. Foto: Uncredited/Pool Presidential Press Service/AP/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Erdogan officiates at footballer Mesut Özil's wedding 07.06.2019

German World Cup winner Mesut Özil has married the former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse at a plush ceremony in Istanbul. His best man was Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Arsenal's German soccer player Mesut Ozil, who is of Turkish descent, during an iftar dinner in Istanbul, Turkey, May 18, 2019. Picture taken May 18, 2019. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE

Mesut Özil breaks Ramadan fast with Erdogan 19.05.2019

Former Germany national team player Mesut Özil had dinner in Istanbul with Turkish President Erdogan. Özil has addressed the disrespect and discrimination he faced from the German public and German Football Association.
ARCHIV - 20.09.2018, Großbritannien, London: Fußball: Europa League, Gruppenphase, Gruppe E, 1. Spieltag FC Arsenal - Worskla Poltawa. Mesut Özil von Arsenal sitzt auf der Bank. (zu dpa Debatte um Mesut Özil - Arsenal-Trainer Emery vermeidet Bekenntnis vom 13.01.2019) Foto: Nick Potts/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Mesut Özil facing career crossroads at Arsenal 29.01.2019

Mesut Özil has gone from fan favorite to the most highly-paid benchwarmer at Arsenal. The former German international now finds himself at a career crossroads with his future prospects in London diminished.
