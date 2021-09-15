Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Gelsenkirchen-born midfielder made his debut with the local Bundesliga club, Schalke, at the age of 18 in 2006. He subsequently moved on to Werder Bremen and Real Madrid before settling at Arsenal.
Since making his debut with the German national team in 2009, Mesut Özil has become one of Joachim Löw's most dependable players. He played in all seven games during Germany's World Cup-winning campaign in Brazil in 2014, and started every match at Euro 2016 in France.
Mesut Özil is back in Germany for a Europa League game against Eintracht Frankfurt with his Turkish club Fenerbahce. But the coronavirus means there will be no clear-the-air talks with ex-Germany coach Joachim Löw.
A potential sponsorship deal between FC Cologne and a Chinese betting company has broken down. This follows the continuing backlash in China against Mesut Özil after his comments about the plight of the Uighur people.
Two men have been charged with a public order offense connected to an attack on Arsenal footballers Mesut Özil and Sead Kolasinac, say British police. The pair were withdrawn from the club's opening league fixture.
Arsenal said the duo would not play in the squad's first Premier League match, citing the players' safety following "further security incidents." This follows a carjacking attempt fended off by Kolasinac two weeks ago.