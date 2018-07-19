Mesut Özil quits Germany after Erdogan controversy

Mesut Özil has quit international football following the fallout from his meeting with the Turkish President.

In tweets sent on Sunday, Özil decided to address the criticisms of him and international teammate Ilkay Gündogan's meeting with the hard-line Turkish leader ahead of the World Cup .

"I get that this may be hard to understand, as in most cultures the political leader cannot be thought of as being separate from the person. But in this case, it is different," Özil wrote in English on his personal account in the first of his tweets, sent at 12:52 CEST.

"Whatever the outcome would've been in this previous election, or the election before that, I would still have taken the picture."

In a second tweet, sent two hours later, Özil took aim at the treatment dished out to him by the German media, who he accuses of having double standards based on his Turksih heritage. To emphasize his point, Özil mentions Lothar Matthäus, an honorary Germany captain who won the 1990 World Cup with West Germany. Matthäus met with Russian President Vladimir Putin recently and, according to Özil, received "almost no media criticism."

"What I can't accept," Özil wrote, "are German media outlets repeatedly blaming my dual-heritage and a simple picture for a bad World Cup on behalf of an entire squad.

"Certain German newspapers are using my background and photo with President Erdogan as right-wing propaganda to further their political cause. Why else did they use pictures and headlines with my name as a direct explanation for defeat in Russia?

"They didn't criticize my performances, they didn't criticize the team's performances, they just criticized my Turkish ancestry and respect for my upbringing. This crosses a personal line that should never be crossed, as newspapers try to turn the nation of Germany against me."

The 29-year-old also took aim at the DFB (German FA) for their treatment of the Matthäus sitauation and their cancellation of promotional activites with Özil following the publishing of the photograph. The tone of many statements has led many to speculate that an expected third tweet will see Özil sever his ties with the national team, who he has represented for almost a decade.

Mesut Özil hands a shirt over to Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Özil's words come more than two months after the photos were taken, a delay that has also attracted some ire. While Gündogan quickly made a statement explaining his position, discussing the effect that the reaction from fans and the media had on him and rejecting many of the accusations leveled at him and Özil as "100 percent untrue", Özil chose to stay silent on the issue throughout the World Cup.

Germany's tame exit increased the spotlight on the Arsenal man while far right groups such as the AfD (Alternative für Deutschland) and their supporters targeted the playmaker on social media.

He was then singled out by Germany's team manager Oliver Bierhoff, who said coach Joachim Löw should have considered leaving Özil out of the squad, and the country's FA President Reinhard Grindel, as the fallout from the World Cup took an unexpected turn.

Özil, like Gündogan before him, pointed out that he felt a loyalty to both Germany and Turkey.

Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff has questioned how the affair was handled

"Whilst I grew up in Germany, my family background has its roots firmly based in Turkey," Özil wrote. "I have two hearts, one German and one Turkish."

He went on to criticize the reaction, which has put him at the center of a debate on integration in Germany.

"Although the German media have portrayed something different, the truth is that not meeting with the President would have been disrespecting the roots of my ancestors, who I know would have been proud of where I am today," he said, before stating that the meeting "wasn't about politics or elections," and should not be seen as an endorsement of Erdogan's policies.

Özil , who has won 92 caps for Germany, will soon head to Singapore with Arsenal before potentially meeting Gündogan when the London club clash with Manchester City in the opening weekend of the Premier League on August 12.