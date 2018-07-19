Mesut Özil breaks silence on Erdogan controversy

In a tweet sent on Sunday, Özil decided to address the criticisms of him and international teammate Ilkay Gündogan's meeting with the hard line Turkish leader ahead of the World Cup.

"I get that this may be hard to understand, as in most cultures the political leader cannot be thought of as being separate from the person. But in this case, it is different," Özil wrote in English on his personal account.

"Whatever the outcome would've been in this previous election, or the election before that, I would still have taken the picture."

The DFB is responsible for Germany's failings, not Özil

While Gündogan quickly made a statement explaining his position, discussing the effect that the reaction from fans and the media had on him and rejecting many of the accusations levelled at him and Özil as 100 per cent untrue, Özil chose to stay silent on the issue throughout the World Cup.

Germany's tame exit increased the spotlight on the Arsenal man while far right groups such as the AfD (Alernative für Deutschland) and their supporters targetted the playmaker on social media.

He was then singled out by Germany's team manager Oliver Bierhoff, who said coach Joachim Löw should have considered leaving Özil out of the squad, and the country's FA President Reinhard Grindel, as the fallout from the World Cup took an unexpected turn.

Özil, like Gündogan before him, pointed out that he felt a loyalty to both Germany and Turkey.

"Whilst I grew up in Germany, my family background has its roots firmly based in Turkey," Özil wrote. "I have two hearts, one German

He went on to criticize the reaction, which has put him at the center of a debate on integration in Germany.

Mesut Özil hands a shirt over to Recep Tayyip Erdogan

"Although the German media have portrayed something different, the truth is that not meeting with the President would have been disrespecting the roots of my ancestors, who I know would have been proud of where I am today," he said.

"For me, it didn't matter who was President, it mattered that it was the President," said the 29-year-old. "Whether it had been the Turkish or the German President, my actions would have been no different," he added, before stating that the meeting "wasn't about politics or elections," and should not be seen as an endorsement of Erdogan's policies.

Özil , who has won 92 caps for Germany, faces an uncertain international future after the photograph and the reaction to it. He will soon head to Singapore with Arsenal before potentially meeting Gündogan when the London club clash with Manchester City in the opening weekend of the Premier League on August 12.