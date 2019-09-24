Messi wins record sixth men's Ballon d'Or, Rapinoe wins women's award

The Barcelona star warned his rivals that he has no intentions of easing off any time soon. Rapinoe claimed the top female award after winning the World Cup as captain of the US national team.
Lionel Messi won a sixth Ballon d'Or on Monday, while the United States' Megan Rapinoe won the women's prize after leading her country to World Cup glory earlier this year.
The Barcelona forward won the men's award, beating Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk into second place. Five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo came third at the awards ceremony at the Chatelet Theater in Paris.
It is the sixth time Messi has won the accolade, arguably football's top individual award, but the first since 2015. He won in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.
"It is 10 years since I won my first Ballon d'Or here in Paris and I remember coming here with my three brothers, I was 22 and it was all unthinkable for me what I was going through," the Argentinian said.
"Now ten years on this is my sixth, in a very different time, very special in my personal life with my wife and three children."
Messi also had a warning for any of his rivals thinking his days at football's top table maybe numbered. "I am aware of the age I have but I hope I have several years left to keep enjoying my football and doing this."
The recognition of his talent for a record sixth time may come as a surprise to some, having only added a La Liga title to his vast collection of winners' medals in 2019, whereas Virgil van Dijk and his Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane, who came fourth, and Mohamed Salah, who came fifth, won European club football's most prestigious trophy in 2019 — the Champions League.
Messi did not enjoy the best of summers either, failing to win the Copa America and getting sent off in the third-place match against Chile. Messi subsequently accused the South American soccer federation, CONMEBOL, of "corruption," receiving a three-month ban from international football for his remarks.
Read more: Opinion: Comparing van Dijk, Messi and Ronaldo is pointless
Megan Rapinoe wins Ballon d'Or after World Cup exploits
Rapinoe holds aloft the World Cup trophy after the United States defeated the Netherlands in the final
Megan Rapinoe earlier received the women's Ballon d'Or after leading the United States to a record fourth World Cup in France this year.
The 34-year-old was the standout performer at this summer's tournament scoring six goals, earning her the Golden Boot as the top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player. She succeeded Norway's Ada Hegerberg, who was the inaugural female recipient of the award in 2018.
Rapinoe, who was not present at the ceremony, said in a prerecorded message: "I'm so sad I can't make it tonight. It's absolutely incredible congrats to the other nominees. I can't believe I'm the one winning in this field, it's been an incredible year."
"I want to thank my team mates and the US federation."
The Ballon d'Or award honors the player deemed to have performed the best over the previous year, based on voting by football journalists, coaches and captains of national teams.
jsi/aw (Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
More than a month after the crowd chanted "equal pay" following their World Cup win, the US women's soccer team remain in conflict with their own federation. Talks have broken down and harsh words have been exchanged. (15.08.2019)
In a game billed as the biggest in the history of women's football, the US overcame France in a thrilling contest. Fittingly, in a week when she has grabbed the headlines, Megan Rapinoe proved the match winner. (28.06.2019)
Women's World Cup winners Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have joined Juan Mata and Mats Hummels in pledging to donate 1 percent of their salaries to charity. They bring the project to the States and to the women's game. (14.09.2017)
The US did what was expected of them in a tense, tight and terrific final in Lyon. The Netherlands put up a fight, but a VAR check in the second half proved the turning point in a game the US deserved to win. (07.07.2019)
Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg has marked a "huge step for women's football", becoming the first female Ballon d'Or winner in Paris. Her historic victory was almost overshadowed by a request to "twerk" on stage. (03.12.2018)
Lionel Messi has been deemed the best player in the world by FIFA. It's hardly an earth-shattering surprise but there are still plenty out there who must contest it. DW's Matt Pearson thinks the whole debate is moot. (24.09.2019)
Lionel Messi will miss four international friendlies after a lengthy ban from CONMEBOL. The Argentine captain accused the South American soccer governing body of "corruption" during this year's Copa America. (03.08.2019)
Two sides with very different European pedigree faced off in Madrid in the Champions League final, but for the first time since 2012 Jürgen Klopp won a final as Liverpool sealed their ninth European title. (01.06.2019)
Jose Maria Marin, the former head of Brazil's football federation, has received a four-year prison sentence after being convicted on corruption charges. He was implicated in a bribery scandal at FIFA. (23.08.2018)
Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona to victory in a pulsating Champions League semifinal first leg against Liverpool. A magical night marked a landmark moment in the Argentine's glittering career. (01.05.2019)
From her comments about Donald Trump to her criticism of FIFA, Megan Rapinoe has been the voice of this Women's World Cup. Now it's time for FIFA to show it is serious about the women's game, writes Michael Da Silva. (07.07.2019)