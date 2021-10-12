Merz to lead Germany's CDU — DW's Hans Brandt reports

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Members of the Christian Democratic Union have chosen Friedrich Merz to chair their party — now in opposition for the first time in 16 years. A prominent conservative, he is expected to shift the CDU to the right.
He used to be chancellor Merkel's strongest inner-party critic but now has been voted to head the Christian Democrats. Who is the 66-year-old conservative who has the backing of the rank-and-file?
Three candidates are in the running to take over as the next leader of the Christian Democratic Union. But what are their chances, and what do they have to do to make the party into a force again?
The 60-year-old has served as the head of Germany's most populous state since 2017. His resignation comes after the conservative CDU suffered an unprecedented defeat in recent elections with him as its main candidate.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version