Merz to lead Germany's CDU — DW's Hans Brandt reports

Friedrich Merz, Kandidat für den CDU Vorsitz, stellt sich in einer Townhall-Veranstaltung mit seinen Mitbewerbern im Konrad-Adenauer-Haus den Fragen der Parteimitglieder. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Friedrich Merz to lead Christian Democrats in opposition 17.12.2021

Members of the Christian Democratic Union have chosen Friedrich Merz to chair their party — now in opposition for the first time in 16 years. A prominent conservative, he is expected to shift the CDU to the right.

Friedrich Merz, früherer CDU/CSU-Fraktionsvorsitzender im Bundestag, spricht bei einer Pressekonferenz. Ex-Unionsfraktionschef Merz kandidiert zum dritten Mal in Folge für den CDU-Vorsitz. Er will einen Teil des Teams vorstellen, mit dem er nach einer Wahl zum Parteichef die CDU neu aufstellen will. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Friedrich Merz wants to make Germany's CDU strong again 17.12.2021

He used to be chancellor Merkel's strongest inner-party critic but now has been voted to head the Christian Democrats. Who is the 66-year-old conservative who has the backing of the rank-and-file?

FOTOMONTAGE: Kampf um den CDU Parteivorsitz. v.li:Friedrich MERZ,Norbert ROETTGEN,Helge BRAUN

Where now for the post-Merkel CDU? 23.11.2021

Three candidates are in the running to take over as the next leader of the Christian Democratic Union. But what are their chances, and what do they have to do to make the party into a force again?

Armin Laschet, CDU-Bundesvorsitzender und Ministerpräsident von Nordrhein-Westfalen, spricht beim Deutschlandtag der Jungen Union im Messe- und Congress Centrum Halle Münsterland.

Germany: Armin Laschet steps down as NRW state premier 25.10.2021

The 60-year-old has served as the head of Germany's most populous state since 2017. His resignation comes after the conservative CDU suffered an unprecedented defeat in recent elections with him as its main candidate.