 Merkel′s conservatives in trouble as center-left SPD takes lead | News | DW | 24.08.2021

News

Merkel's conservatives in trouble as center-left SPD takes lead

Germany's center-left Social Democrats have nudged ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in polling. It's the first time in 15 years the party has led — and comes just ahead of next month's general election.

Election placards in Berlin

Merkel is set to stand down after the election, but her successor Armin Laschet has not been polling well

The Social Democrats (SPD) emerged one percentage point ahead of Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats, according to an opinion poll published Tuesday.

It's the first time since October 2006 that the center-left party has pulled ahead, and it comes a month ahead of Germany's federal election.

Merkel is due to step down after the election, with her allies divided over the future of the conservative bloc.

What do the figures show?

The poll by polling firm Forsa shows the SPD 2 percentage points up compared with a week ago — on 23% — while Merkel's CDU/CSU union slipped to 22%. 

The Greens, until recently hot on the heels of the CDU/CSU in second place, slipped down a further point to 18% according to the survey conducted for German broadcasters RTL and NTV.

For other parties there was no change. The pro-market liberal Free Democrats (FPD) remained on 12%, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) on 10%, and the far-left Left (Linke) party on 6%.

The polling for the CDU/CSU is the lowest since Forsa was established as a polling organization in 1984.

A previous poll, published by research institute INSA on Sunday showed the SPD and CDU/CSU level on points for the first time since April 2017.

Watch video 02:07

SPD front-runner makes gains ahead of German election

What could this mean for the new parliament?

According to Forsa's calculations, a repetition of the figures on election day would give the SPD 195 seats out of 775 in Germany's lower house, the Bundestag.

That compares with 190 for the CDU/CSU and 152 for the Greens. The FDP would win 102 seats, the Linke 51, and the AfD 85.

While no two-party combination would be capable of mustering the 338 needed for a majority, four three-way combinations would be possible. 

  • Election mplacard with Angela Merkel

    Germany's colorful coalition shorthand

    Black-red coalition

    Conservative black combined with transformative red is the color code when the Christian Democrats govern in a grand coalition with the Social Democrats. This 'grand coalition' government has been in power for the past eight years under Chancellor Angela Merkel.

  • Pizza with black and green olives

    Germany's colorful coalition shorthand

    'Pizza Connection'

    When Bonn was still Germany's capital, individual conservatives and Greens met from 1995 in its suburban Italian Sassella restaurant. Since then, the 'Pizza Connection' has become code for speculation over further links. At regional level, Baden-Württemburg's Greens-CDU coalition has governed since 2016.

  • Jamaica flag at the Bundestag

    Germany's colorful coalition shorthand

    'Jamaica' option - black, yellow and green

    A three-way deal between the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats, whose color is yellow did not come about at national level in 2017 after the FDP called off talks. It has been tested at a state level, however, where Schleswig-Holstein currently has a "Jamaica" government.

  • Kenyan flag

    Germany's colorful coalition shorthand

    Black, red, green, symbolized by Kenya's flag

    So far, a 'Kenyan' coalition has only emerged at the regional state level in the East, in response to a rise of the far-right AfD taking a quarter of the votes. Brandenburg and Saxony have had such a coalition government since 2019.

  • Symbolfoto Ampelkoalition - Rot, Gelb und Grün (picture alliance/dpa/J.Büttner)

    Germany's colorful coalition shorthand

    'Traffic light' coalition

    The free-market-oriented liberal FDP, whose color is yellow, has in the past generally ruled out federal coalitions sandwiched between the Social Democrats, whose color is red, and the Greens. But a current example is Rhineland Palatinate's three-way regional state coalition based in Mainz and headed by Social Democrat Malu Dreyer.

    Author: Ian P. Johnson


Why the apparent change?

The CDU/CSU alliance — comprising the Christian Democrats and their Bavarian CSU sister party — had enjoyed a strong lead going into the summer.

However, it has been on the back foot after a series of gaffes from Armin Laschet, the conservative candidate to succeed Merkel.
In July, he was pictured laughing in the background with local officials as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier gave a speech mourning victims of deadly flooding in western Germany.

Since then, the conservative alliance has tried in vain to halt a decline in support.

The Greens, despite gaining a bump in support earlier this year, have lost momentum since their chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock was caught up in a plagiarism scandal.

In a survey published on Friday, 41% of voters said they would prefer the SPD candidate Olaf Scholz to be the next chancellor, compared with only 16% for Laschet.

rc/dj (dpa, Reuters)

