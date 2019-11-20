Merkel vows to hit 2% NATO spending target 'by early 2030s'

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday underscored her commitment to NATO, pledging to raise Germany's defense spending to the alliance's 2% target "by the early 2030s."

"The preservation of NATO is in our own interest, more than during the Cold War," Merkel said while addressing lawmakers in German parliament.

"At the moment, Europe is unable to defend itself," she added.

Merkel's announcement comes days before NATO meets for a summit as the alliance marks its 70th anniversary.

Earlier in November, French President Emmanuel Macron earlier said NATO was "experiencing brain death," a comment that German leaders have distanced themselves from.

More to come...

mvb/stb (AFP, Reuters)