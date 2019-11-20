Merkel vows to hit 2% NATO spending target 'by early 2030s'

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday underscored her commitment to NATO, pledging to raise Germany's defense spending to the alliance's 2% target "by the early 2030s."

"The preservation of NATO is in our own interest, more than during the Cold War," Merkel said while addressing lawmakers in German parliament.

"At the moment, Europe is unable to defend itself," she added, urging the bloc to stay together.

Merkel's announcement comes days before NATO meets for a summit as the alliance marks its 70th anniversary.

Earlier in November, French President Emmanuel Macron earlier said NATO was "experiencing brain death," a comment that German leaders have distanced themselves from.

Merkel said NATO has been a "bulwark for peace and freedom" over the past 70 years. Highligthing Washington's changing role in foreign policy, she said that "the United States no longer automatically takes up responsibility when it's burning around us".

Read more: Optimistic US, pessimistic Germany differ on relationship status: survey

US response

Washington welcomed Merkel's economic vows to NATO.

"It would be great if Germany took up its role as one of the leaders of the world," Robert O'Brien, the national security counselor to US President Donald Trump, told the German daily Bild in an interview.

As an economic power house, "Germany has a duty to invest appropriately in defense for the benefit of its own defense and the defense of its alliance partners," he said.

Watch video 01:35 Share NATO under increasing strain Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Scir NATO coming under increasing strain

mvb/stb (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.