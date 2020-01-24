 Merkel to push for Albania, North Macedonia EU accession talks | News | DW | 27.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Merkel to push for Albania, North Macedonia EU accession talks

Membership of the EU would be just as beneficial to the bloc as it would be for Albania and North Macedonia, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has stressed. Talks could begin as early as March.

Angela Merkel meets Albania PM Edi Rama(picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Sohn)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she would push for a start to European Union accession talks for Albania and North Macedonia.

"Above all, we want to reach an agreement at the next European Council in March to start accession negotiations with Albania, and also with North Macedonia," she told reporters in Berlin at a meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Read more: EU's broken promises in the Balkans lead to rocky road in 2020

"Both countries have achieved a lot," she added. "We will now work hard to achieve the desired results in March."

Merkel said that the Balkan nations joining the EU would be beneficial both for them and for the bloc, mentioning the geopolitical advantages of the countries joining.

Watch video 02:49

North Macedonia planning to join EU

Concerns over corruption

A devastating earthquake in Albania in November saw the EU offer solidarity and financial aid to the small country.

North Macedonia was known as the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia until 2019. Both have been considered candidates for EU membership since 2005. 

Read more: Balkan nurses headed to German hospitals: A lush business for intermediaries

Bribery and corruption allegations have so far hampered the chances of either country entering the bloc. Merkel pointed out that Albania was in the process of a major reform of its justice system.

Nevertheless, several prominent EU figures, like French President Emmanuel Macron, have opposed their joining.

Watch video 03:37

EU debate membership talks with Albania

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ed/rt (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Croatia's EU presidency: What will it bring for Europe?

On Wednesday, Croatia assumes the six-month rotating presidency of the EU Council. With countries wanting both in and out of the bloc, what can the EU’s youngest member do? (01.01.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

EU debate membership talks with Albania  

North Macedonia planning to join EU  

Related content

Türkei Bundeskanzlerin Merkel zu Besuch in Istanbul

Angela Merkel meets Erdogan amid regional tension 24.01.2020

During a brief visit, Chancellor Merkel plans to address multiple topics with President Erdogan, from regional conflicts to human rights issues. German politicians believe continuing dialog is crucial.

Balkan l Pflegekräfte im klinischen Zentrum in Belgrad, Serbien

Balkan nurses headed to German hospitals: A lush business for intermediaries 14.01.2020

German clinics pay a finder's fee of up to €15,000 for the provision of caregivers from the Western Balkans. A thriving business — which critics say sometimes borders on human trafficking.

Zoran Zaev Premierminister von Nord Mazedonien

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev resigns 03.01.2020

Zoran Zaev has decided to step down three months before voters head to the polls. The PM had become increasingly isolated following a French-led EU refusal to begin accession talks with the Balkan country.

Advertisement