 Merkel to fly with two German government Airbus A340s to G20 | News | DW | 26.06.2019

News

Merkel to fly with two German government Airbus A340s to G20

German government planes are famous for breaking down at inopportune moments. The airforce said they have a cunning plan to make sure there won't be another fiasco when Angela Merkel flies again this week.

Airbus A340 Konrad Adenauer (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

Two government Airbus A340s will be on standby to make sure Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a G20 summit in Japan on Thursday, Germany's airforce said Wednesday.

An airforce spokesman confirmed the plan to the dpa news agency after the RND media network first reported on the scheme.

Read more: German government buys three new aircraft after fiascos

The second plane will be parked on the tarmac at Berlin's Tegel airport and fully prepared for the journey in case the primary aircraft experiences technical problems before takeoff.

The second plane is set to take off for a scheduled training flight to Tokyo if the plane carrying Merkel is able to take off and fly for several hours without a hitch.

The second aircraft would also serve as a replacement if the primary plane is unable to make the return journey, the spokesman said.

Read more: German government plane 'gremlin' strikes again, delays foreign minister

Technical problems have blighted the official fleet and caused embarrassing delays for several senior ministers in the past year.

In November, Merkel was forced to take a commercial flight to Buenos Aires after an electrical fault grounded her A340.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane at Cologne/Bonn airport (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Late to G20 summit

    While en route to a G20 summit in Buenos Aires in November 2018, the A340-300 "Konrad Adenauer" carrying German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz had to make an unexpected landing at the Cologne/Bonn Airport. Merkel showed up late to the conference in the Argentinian capital.

  • German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz at the IMF conference in Bali, Indonesia (Imago/photothek)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Rodents? You're kidding right?

    It was the second consecutive month in which the "Konrad Adenauer" needed to be grounded. The A340 also left Scholz stranded in Indonesia following a meeting of the International Monetary Fund in October 2018 after rodents gnawed through electric cables.

  • Frank-Walter Steinmeier exiting the Theodor Heuss Airbus (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Trouble in Africa

    The "Konrad Adenauer" isn't the only Airbus belonging to the German government that has experienced problems. The A340 "Theodor Heuss" jet carrying German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier experienced technical problems during his trip to several countries in Africa.

  • Frank-Walter Steimeier enters the Konrad Adenauer Airbus in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Tell them I'll be late

    Steinmeier also had his fair share of woes with the "Konrad Adenauer" jet. The German president's trip to Belarus in June 2018 was delayed due to problems with the plane's hydraulic system.

  • German Development Minister Gerd Mueller CSU with a gentleman of the ground personnel at Kamuzu International Airport (imago/U. Grabowsky)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Pressure starts to tell

    German Development Minister Gerd Müller's schedule was thrown into chaos when he was forced to cancel a visit to Namibia in January 2018 — because of plane trouble. Müller was scheduled to depart Malawi when his Bombardier Global 5000 was unable to take off due to a defective pressure valve. He was eventually able to continue on to Zambia on a commercial flight.

  • German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his delegation awaiting plane repairs in Ethiopia (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    I hear it's snowing at home

    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was grounded in Ethiopia yet again when the "Theodore Heuss" was unable to embark on its return flight due to an air pressure problem. The delay would seem to put Steinmeier ahead of Olaf Scholz for the title of German official most often stranded due to technical problems.

  • German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas climbing up the steps into an Airbus A 340 (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Foreign minister stranded in Mali

    On February 28, 2019, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was forced to stay overnight in the capital of Mali, Bamako, after his government plane had a mechanical problem. Maas strugged off the delay, saying he had traveled all over the world without a problem.

  • Aging Airbus A340 Konrad Adenauer (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    The "Konrad Adenauer" strikes back with a burst tire

    On April 1, 2019, the "Konrad Adenauer" hit back after a four-month overhaul. The ageing Airbus behaved badly on its first outing after its forced hiatus. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was on board when one of the tire's burst upon landing in New York. The plane had to be towed to a parking space, with the delay forcing Maas to miss an appointment at the UN Security Council.

  • A Global 5000 jet leans severely as it lands at Berlin Schönefeld airport.

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Crash landing

    Also in April 2019, a Bombardier Global 5000 was severely damaged in an emergency landing after problems during a test flight. Pilots lost control of the plane shortly after take off and when attempting to land, where it jolted off the runway. The flight was a test flight after weeks of maintenance on the aircraft.

  • German military A321 plane (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Maas delayed again

    In May, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was delayed for a third time after engine trouble struck the Bundeswehr A321 he was travelling on for his first trip to Bulgaria. The plane's pilot blamed the failure of an auxiliary turbine, which supplies compressed air to the plane's engines, for the tardiness.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


WWW links

