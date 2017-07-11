Merkel tells Erdogan she 'welcomes' eastern Mediterranean progress

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that she "welcomed the most recent positive signals and developments in the eastern Mediterranean," according to a German government statement released Monday.

In a video conference between the two leaders, Merkel "stressed that it was now important to make progress in dialog."

Erdogan has caused much consternation in the EU by pursuing oil and gas exploration in waters off the coast of Cyprus and Greece, who maintain their sovereignty over the maritime territory.

In December, EU members voted to impose sanctions on Turkey over its intransigence in the matter.

