Merkel takes swipe at SPD's Scholz in last Bundestag session before vote

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivered perhaps her last address as chancellor to the Bundestag on Tuesday, pitching for her Christian Democrats (CDU) and chancellor candidate Armin Laschet, as standing for "stability, reliability, moderation and centrality."

The extended session on Tuesday comes as the Bundestag Parliament prepares to shut down for the decisive weeks of the German election campaign, with candidates to replace Merkel from every major party also having a chance on microphone.

Who could succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor? Olaf Scholz Plumbing new depths with each election, the SPD decided to run a realist rather than a radical as their top candidate in 2021. Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a former mayor of Hamburg, and Merkel's deputy in the grand coalition, is seen as dry and technocratic. But the 62-year-old has seen a marked rise in opinion polls, as voters crave stability and a safe pair of hands.

Who could succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor? Armin Laschet CDU chairman Armin Laschet, a long-time supporter of Angela Merkel, heads Germany's most populous state. Conservatives routinely underestimated the jovial 60-year-old, famous for his belief in integration and compromise. During the election campaign he has come across as vague and unfocussed and suffered in opinion polls following gaffes and slip-ups.

Who could succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor? Annalena Baerbock At the age of 40, Annalena Baerbock has been a Green Party co-chair since 2018. A jurist with a degree in public international law from the London School of Economics, her supporters see her as a safe pair of hands with a good grasp of detail. Her opponents point to her lack of governing or ministerial experience and her occasional gaffes in interviews.



In a jab at the SPD candidate, Olaf Scholz, Merkel referred to Scholz's comments on coronavirus vaccinations last week, when he had said that the roughly 50 million fully vaccinated Germany had effectively served as "giunea pigs" for those who were skeptical, and had demonstrated it was safe.

"If we want to convince people [to get a vaccine] it must be with arguments and not images of guinea pigs," Merkel said, albeit without mentioning Scholz by name.

Scholz responded that his comments in a live radio interview were an attempt to use humor to raise awareness over vaccines, arguing that his political opponents were overreacting.

"If some people don't want to laugh and instead get riled up about it, perhaps that has something to do with them having very little to laugh about when looking at their poll numbers," he countered.

According to the Germany-wide Deutschlandtrend poll released last week, the center-right Social Democrats (SPD) have inched ahead of the CDU among voters.

Scholz had already come under fire over the issue on Saturday from CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet and Health Minister Jens Spahn (also CDU).

Merkel sings the CDU's praises

Merkel also used her final address to point at the CDU's past achievements on building green energy and digital infrastructure, fighting right-wing extremism, pushing climate-friendly environmental policy and fostering economic equality.

The chancellor said the 2021 election was "decisive" for Germany as it faces a world of "turmoil and upheaval," with challenges ranging from terrorism, the rise of China, digitalization and climate change.

"We are dealing with dramatic problems," Merkel said.

SPD's Scholz says voters are up next

The SPD candidate, who is the current finance minister, addressing the Bundestag chamber, spoke about a range of issues but with a particular focus on economic policies.

Scholz added that the fate of Germany's future was now "in the hands of its citizens."

"They will decide on September 26 how we move forward in this country [...] The citizens have their say now."

At one point, Beatrix von Storch, the AfD's deputy leader, sought permission to intervene during Scholz's speech. The SPD politician refused to permit von Storch's interjection, saying instead: "There are interventions which bring debate in this chamber forwards, and others where one can say with certainty in advance that they will not."

Merkel had similarly used her speaking time to berate AfD members for heckling during her address.

AfD's Weidel says migration will tarnish Merkel

Directly after Merkel finished, Alice Weidel, leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, called the chancellor's address a "big show."

Weidel claimed Germany had "fallen quickly" under the CDU's watch, citing "mountains" of government debt, burdens on ordinary working people, and an out-of-control immigration policy.

The far-right leader said Germany's immigration policy in 2015 and 2016 would go down as "the greatest failure" Merkel's time in office. She said it had created an "uncertain and divided" country.

Weidel also claimed the CDU government was "lining the pockets" of renewable energy interests, calling Germany the "only hippy country" in the world pursuing a reduced carbon footprint at any cost.