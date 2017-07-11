 Merkel takes swipe at SPD′s Scholz in last Bundestag session before vote | News | DW | 07.09.2021

News

Merkel takes swipe at SPD's Scholz in last Bundestag session before vote

Angela Merkel took a rare foray into partisan campaigning in parliament in a session just weeks ahead of national elections. Merkel not only lauded her own government's record, but also took aim at the poll leader.

Angela Merkel delivers an address in the Bundestag

Angela Merkel has been Germany's chancellor since 2005

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivered perhaps her last address as chancellor to the Bundestag on Tuesday, pitching for her Christian Democrats (CDU) and chancellor candidate Armin Laschet, as standing for "stability, reliability, moderation and centrality."

The extended session on Tuesday comes as the Bundestag Parliament prepares to shut down for the decisive weeks of the German election campaign, with candidates to replace Merkel from every major party also having a chance on microphone. 

  • Olaf Scholz (Imago Images/R. Zensen)

    Who could succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor?

    Olaf Scholz

    Plumbing new depths with each election, the SPD decided to run a realist rather than a radical as their top candidate in 2021. Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a former mayor of Hamburg, and Merkel's deputy in the grand coalition, is seen as dry and technocratic. But the 62-year-old has seen a marked rise in opinion polls, as voters crave stability and a safe pair of hands.

  • Armin Laschet (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Fischer)

    Who could succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor?

    Armin Laschet

    CDU chairman Armin Laschet, a long-time supporter of Angela Merkel, heads Germany's most populous state. Conservatives routinely underestimated the jovial 60-year-old, famous for his belief in integration and compromise. During the election campaign he has come across as vague and unfocussed and suffered in opinion polls following gaffes and slip-ups.

  • Annalena Baerbock (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    Who could succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor?

    Annalena Baerbock

    At the age of 40, Annalena Baerbock has been a Green Party co-chair since 2018. A jurist with a degree in public international law from the London School of Economics, her supporters see her as a safe pair of hands with a good grasp of detail. Her opponents point to her lack of governing or ministerial experience and her occasional gaffes in interviews.

    Author: Mark Hallam, Rina Goldenberg


In a jab at the SPD candidate, Olaf Scholz, Merkel referred to Scholz's comments on coronavirus vaccinations last week, when he had said that the roughly 50 million fully vaccinated Germany had effectively served as "giunea pigs" for those who were skeptical, and had demonstrated it was safe.

"If we want to convince people [to get a vaccine] it must be with arguments and not images of guinea pigs," Merkel said, albeit without mentioning Scholz by name. 

Scholz responded that his comments in a live radio interview were an attempt to use humor to raise awareness over vaccines, arguing that his political opponents were overreacting. 

"If some people don't want to laugh and instead get riled up about it, perhaps that has something to do with them having very little to laugh about when looking at their poll numbers," he countered. 

According to the Germany-wide Deutschlandtrend poll released last week, the center-right Social Democrats (SPD) have inched ahead of the CDU among voters. 

Scholz had already come under fire over the issue on Saturday from CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet and Health Minister Jens Spahn (also CDU)

Watch video 02:06

SPD's Scholz leads German chancellor race, polls show

Merkel sings the CDU's praises 

Merkel also used her final address to point at the CDU's past achievements on building green energy and digital infrastructure, fighting right-wing extremism, pushing climate-friendly environmental policy and fostering economic equality. 

The chancellor said the 2021 election was "decisive" for Germany as it faces a world of "turmoil and upheaval," with challenges ranging from terrorism, the rise of China, digitalization and climate change

"We are dealing with dramatic problems," Merkel said. 

SPD's Scholz says voters are up next

The SPD candidate, who is the current finance minister, addressing the Bundestag chamber, spoke about a range of issues but with a particular focus on economic policies.

Scholz added that the fate of Germany's future was now "in the hands of its citizens."

"They will decide on September 26 how we move forward in this country [...] The citizens have their say now."

At one point, Beatrix von Storch, the AfD's deputy leader, sought permission to intervene during Scholz's speech. The SPD politician refused to permit von Storch's interjection, saying instead: "There are interventions which bring debate in this chamber forwards, and others where one can say with certainty in advance that they will not."

Merkel had similarly used her speaking time to berate AfD members for heckling during her address.

Watch video 02:48

A pragmatist – Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats

AfD's Weidel says migration will tarnish Merkel

Directly after Merkel finished, Alice Weidel, leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, called the chancellor's address a "big show." 

Weidel claimed Germany had "fallen quickly" under the CDU's watch, citing "mountains" of government debt, burdens on ordinary working people, and an out-of-control immigration policy. 

The far-right leader said Germany's immigration policy in 2015 and 2016 would go down as "the greatest failure" Merkel's time in office. She said it had created an "uncertain and divided" country.

Weidel also claimed the CDU government was "lining the pockets" of renewable energy interests, calling Germany the "only hippie country" in the world pursuing a reduced carbon footprint at any cost.

  • A black, a yellow, a green and a red pencil on a black mat, targeting a blue circle

    German election 2021: Governing coalition options

    Deciphering the color code

    The center-right Christian Democrat CDU and its Bavarian sister party CSU are symbolized by the color black. The center-left Social Democrat SPD is red, as is the communist Left Party. The pro-free market Free Democrats' (FDP) color is yellow. And the Greens are self-explanatory. German media refer to the color combinations and national flags using them as shorthand for political combinations.

  • Kenyan flag

    German election 2021: Governing coalition options

    Black, red, green — the Kenya coalition

    A combination of center-right Christian Democrats and center-left Social Democrats has been in power for eight years. What was termed a "grand coalition" of two big tent parties will probably no longer have a majority. Taking in the Green Party would secure a comfortable majority. But with the SPD and CDU running neck-and-neck it's not clear which party will be strongest — and name the chancellor.

  • A Jamaican flag at the German Bundestag

    German election 2021: Governing coalition options

    Black, yellow and green — the Jamaica coalition

    The center-right Christian Democrats have often teamed up with the much smaller pro-free market Free Democrats (FDP) at the state and the national level over the years. Taking in the Greens to form a three-way coalition would be an option attractive to many in the CDU. But the Greens and the FDP do not make easy bedfellows, so a similar attempt failed after the last election in 2017.

  • German national flag

    German election 2021: Governing coalition options

    Black, red, yellow — the Germany coalition

    The center-right CDU and the center-left SPD plus the pro-free market FDP. This combination would easily clear the 50% threshhold in parliament. It would be the preferred option for business leaders and high income earners. But if the SPD remains ahead of the conservatives, the order would be flipped, putting the SPD in the lead so we'd see red, black, yellow. A very different ballgame.

  • German Left Party, SPD and Green Party logos in torch spotlights

    German election 2021: Governing coalition options

    Red, red, green

    The Social Democrats teaming up with the Greens and the Left Party is a specter the conservatives like to raise when they perform badly in the polls. Such a combination might just about clinch 50% — if the Left Party manages to clear the 5% hurdle to get into parliament. But the SPD and Left Party have a difficult history. And the Left's extreme foreign policy positions would hamper negotiations.

  • Traffic light

    German election 2021: Governing coalition options

    Red ,yellow, green — a 'traffic light' coalition

    The free-market-oriented liberal FDP, has in the past generally ruled out federal coalitions sandwiched between the Social Democrats, and the Greens. But this year the FDP is not ruling out any options. Germany's traditional kingmaker party is above all keen to return to power — no matter in which color combination.

    Author: Rina Goldenberg


