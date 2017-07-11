Merkel speaks with Ukraine, France over Russian maneuvers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is speaking with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, with the Russian deployment of troops near the Ukrainian border at the top of the agenda.

Zelenskyy is in Paris to meet Macron, while Merkel will join the pair via video call.

The talks come as Kyiv and the West have reacted alarmingly in recent weeks over the Kremlin's military presence along the Russia-Ukraine border.

The leaders of Ukraine, Germany and France want to deescalate tensions in the region and hope Friday's talks can be a step in that direction.

Action speaks louder

And Zelenskyy wants action, not words. "It's time to stop talking and to make decisions," he said on the eve of the talks in an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro.

"Europe's security depends on Ukraine's security," Zelenskyy said, adding his country is seeking support from NATO as he once again expressed Kyiv's determination to join the military alliance.

"If the EU and Emmanuel Macron consider us as a true member of the European family, they must act accordingly."

Both the US and NATO have described Moscow's military deployment on along the border as larger than at any point since 2014.

More than 14,000 people have died in seven years of combat between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. The conflict erupted in the immediate aftermath of Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

Violations of an already vulnerable truce have become a common occurrence in recent weeks across Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbass.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK and former Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told DW that the level of fear in Ukraine has increased of late.

"What we fear the most is a full-scale invasion of Ukraine," he said. "Today, Kyiv authorities have publicized the map of the bomb shelters to the population, just in case. People started buying imperishable foods. So, that's how high expectations and the fears are in Ukraine."

Ukraine has become much stronger with Western allies' support, "still, the forces are incomparable" to Russia, Prystaiko said.



jsi/aw (AP, Reuters)