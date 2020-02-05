Merkel slams 'unforgivable' far-right backed state premier vote

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that it was "unforgivable" that a state premier had been electedexpressly because of the support of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

"The result must be reversed," she said during a press conference while on a visit to South Africa, calling the election "a bad day for democracy."

On Wednesday, German politics was rocked by the news that Thomas Kemmerich of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) had been elected state premier by the Thuringia state parliament.

This was shockingon three counts, as not only had the FDP barely cleared the 5% support threshold to join the legislature, but he beat incumbent Left party candidate Bodo Ramelow by a single vote only because the ethno-nationalist AfD decided not to vote for their own independent candidate but support Kemmerich instead.

Kemmerich's election was also supported by the regional Christian Democrats (CDU), Merkel's party. She accused the Thuringia CDU of abandoning the "values and beliefs" of the party.

Massive upset

In Thuringia's state elections last October, the Left party emerged as the clear winners with 31%, but the AfD came in a clear second and managed to double their share of the vote from the previous election with 23.4% support. Since then, the Left party had been working on a coalition agreement with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the Green party.

That prospective coalition's agreement to govern together was signed on Tuesday, paving the way for state lawmakers to elect Thuringia's premier on Wednesday, a vote most had expected Ramelow to win.

The aftermath of the vote brought widespread condemnation of the FDP on social media, with the Left party saying they prefer "to rule with fascists than not to rule at all" and spontaneous protests in Berlin and outside Thuringia's parliament building in the state capital Erfurt.

If the vote is not redone, Kemmerich will be tasked with trying to form a new government. However, this could prove difficult as he has vowed not to work with the AfD, and the FDP and CDU alone would not have enough seats even for a minority government.

Kemmerich was heavily criticized for accepting a congratulatory handshake from the AfD's spokesman in Thuringia, Björn Höcke, who has regularly been slammed for his anti-Semitic remarks, including advocating the abolition of a law that makes Holocaust denial illegal in Germany.

The AfD is known for its anti-immigrant and xenophobic views, as well as climate change skepticism and opposition to LGBT+ rights.

