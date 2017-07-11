Merkel says Kabul evacuations will 'end in a few days'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the August 31 deadline for foreign troops to leave Afghanistan must not be the end of efforts to support Afghans.
Germany is working "intensively" to evacuate Afghan staff ahead of a looming deadline, Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers in the Bundestag on Wednesday.
Merkel's remarks came after US President Joe Biden ruled out extending the deadline for evacuations beyond August 31.
German military aircraft have so far rescued over 4,600 people including German citizens and local support workers, according to the German defense ministry.
Merkel said that Germany would still try to help Afghans who worked with its soldiers and aid organisations and wish to leave Afghanistan even after the deadline.
"The end of the air bridge in a few days must not mean the end of efforts to protect Afghan helpers and help those Afghans who have been left in a bigger emergency with the takeover of the Taliban," she said.
The fall of Kabul caught the German government by surprise. Now they are facing criticism for failing to plan for such a scenario.
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, along with Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and Development Minister Gerd Müller are under particular scrutiny.
The opposition Left party said before the session that they would not vote to confirm the operation. Sevim Dagdelen, chairwoman for the Bundestag's foreign affairs committee, told public radio broadcaster Deutschlandfunk that the idea of the military evacuating tens of thousands of people from Kabul airport had been an illusion. Some 80% of local workers had not been able to reach the airport, she said.