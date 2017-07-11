Merkel says Kabul evacuations will 'end in a few days'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addressed lawmakers in the Bundestag Wednesday regarding the ongoing evacuation operation in the Afghan capital Kabul.

The decision to begin evacuations before parliamentary consent was a result of the Taliban's rapid takeover of Kabul.

German military aircraft have so far rescued over 4,600 people including German citizens and local support workers, according to the German defense ministry.

US President Joe Biden ruled out extending the deadline for evacuations beyond August 31 during a G-7 crisis meeting on Tuesday. Without US presence, Germany has said it will not be able to continue operations in the country.

Merkel reiterates support for Afghans

Since the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan, we have witnessed the desperation with which countless people have tried to flee the country, Merkel said at the beginning of her address.

"We have seen terrible human dramas when families pass their children and babies over the wall and try to hand them to troops," she added.

Merkel said that the international community "absolutely underestimated" how fast the Afghan regime would fall after the troop withdrawal.

The German chancellor reiterated support for Afghans who worked with the German government.

Merkel said that the Washington's decision to end the mission by August 31 "means that we are working intensely in the days remaining" to evacuate as many vulnerable Afghans as possible.

"We will continue the evacuation operation as long as necessary in order to protect Afghans that worked for us in the area," Merkel said.

"This new reality is a bitter reality but we must engage with it," she said.

The reaction to the German response on Afghanistan

The fall of Kabul caught the German government by surprise. Now they are facing criticism for failing to plan for such a scenario.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, along with Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and Development Minister Gerd Müller are under particular scrutiny.

The opposition Left party said before the session that they would not vote to confirm the operation. Sevim Dagdelen, chairwoman for the Bundestag's foreign affairs committee, told public radio broadcaster Deutschlandfunk that the idea of the military evacuating tens of thousands of people from Kabul airport had been an illusion. Some 80% of local workers had not been able to reach the airport, she said.