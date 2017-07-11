Merkel says Kabul evacuations will 'end in a few days'

Germany is working "intensively" to evacuate Afghan staff ahead of a looming deadline, Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers in the Bundestag on Wednesday.

Merkel's remarks came after US President Joe Biden ruled out extending the deadline for evacuations beyond August 31.

German military aircraft have so far rescued over 4,600 people including German citizens and local support workers, according to the German defense ministry.

Merkel said that Germany would still try to help Afghans who worked with its soldiers and aid organisations and wish to leave Afghanistan even after the deadline.

"The end of the air bridge in a few days must not mean the end of efforts to protect Afghan helpers and help those Afghans who have been left in a bigger emergency with the takeover of the Taliban," she said.



Key points of Merkel's speech

Germany will continue to support aid organizations in Afghanistan

Germany will help Afghanistan's neighboring countries

The international community must engage with the Taliban

Western governments 'underestimated' the speed of the Taliban takeover

The reaction to the German response on Afghanistan

The fall of Kabul caught the German government by surprise. Now they are facing criticism for failing to plan for such a scenario.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, along with Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and Development Minister Gerd Müller are under particular scrutiny.

The opposition Left party said before the session that they would not vote to confirm the operation. Sevim Dagdelen, chairwoman for the Bundestag's foreign affairs committee, told public radio broadcaster Deutschlandfunk that the idea of the military evacuating tens of thousands of people from Kabul airport had been an illusion. Some 80% of local workers had not been able to reach the airport, she said.