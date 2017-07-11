Merkel receives Belgium's highest honor as she departs political stage

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel was awarded the Grand Cordon of the Order of Leopold, Belgium's highest honor, by King Philippe on Friday at a ceremony in the monarch's Palace of Laeken, just north of Brussels.

The event was announced by Merkel's press secretary, Steffen Seibert, via Twitter.

Merkel was then invited to lunch alongside the king and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, before heading into Brussels proper for a working meeting with De Croo at Egmont Palace.

The afternoon meeting focused on international and European environmental strategies, as well as preparations for an upcoming EU summit late next week.

Watch video 03:14 Merkel’s influence on Europe

What did Merkel say about EU policy and the next German government?

At an afternoon press conference, Merkel spoke of the importance of unity in Europe, specifically concerning Hungary and Poland — with whom Brussels has had numerous clashes regarding legal and media reforms.

Merkel said: "We have big problems regarding the rule of law, but we should solve them by talking with one another."

"We are all member states of the European Union, which means we have the duty always to try to find compromise — without giving up our principles, obviously," she said.

The European Union has repeatedly threatened Hungary and Poland with punitive measures should they continue to thumb their noses at EU legal norms. Still, the chancellor suggested the EU and its member states, should wait to hear what the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has to say on the primacy of EU law in member states.

The chancellor also addressed EU interest in Germany's next government, commenting on news of the possible beginning of formal coalition negotiations between the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP).

Though coalition talks remain wide open, the Christian Democrat said she could "say with full confidence," that Germany's next administration "will be a pro-European government — and that is an important message for our EU partners."

Merkel is expected to attend a concert and dinner with De Croo before heading to Turkey to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

