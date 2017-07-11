Merkel pressures Putin to act on Poland-Belarus standoff

In a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel decried Belarusian's regime "instrumentalization of migrants" as inhumane and acceptable.

She also asked the Russian leader to act on the matter, according to her spokesman, Steffen Seibert.

According to a statement from the Kremlin, Putin suggested discussing the issues through "direct contact between EU member states and Minsk."

The two leaders agreed to continue talking about the topic.

Warsaw, Minsk, Moscow trade blame

The call comes as the latest standoff between Poland and Belarus enters its third day, with large groups of migrants stuck on the border in dropping temperatures.

EU officials see it as a coordinated "hybrid attack" on the bloc organized by Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko and his regime in retaliation against sanctions. On Tuesday night, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused Putin of being the real "mastermind" behind the crisis.

Both Russia and Belarus have denied any wrongdoing. Instead, they claim Poland and the EU are causing the crisis by refusing the help potential asylum seekers.

dj/rt (dpa, Reuters, AFP)