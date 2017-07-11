Merkel on Afghanistan — 'Bitter, dramatic and terrifying'

Watch Merkel's statement live on our YouTube channel.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke on Monday about the quickly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control.

"This is an extremely bitter development. Bitter, dramatic and terrifying," said the chancellor.

The chancellor paid tribute to the 59 German soldiers who lost their lives in Afghanistan, as well as those who were injured in action.

"I am thinking of the pain of families of soldiers who lost their lives fighting there," she said. "Now everything seems so hopeless."

She also told reporters that efforts would be made to offer support and refuge, particularly for Afghan support staff who helped the German military.

Merkel said aid would also be given to neighboring countries such as Pakistan, where it is expected many refugees are likely to arrive.

Her remarks come as Germany and several other countries scramble to evacuate their diplomatic personnel and local Afghan staff out of the main airport in Kabul.

Earlier, according to participants at a meeting of party members, Merkel said she believed the US decision to press ahead with the withdrawal was taken for "domestic political reasons" were partly to blame.

The leader of her party, Armin Laschet, went further, calling the entire Afghanistan operation a failure and the withdrawal "the biggest debacle that NATO has suffered since its founding."

This is a developing news story and will be updated.