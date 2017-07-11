Merkel makes last visit to Poland as Germany's chancellor

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting the Polish capital on Saturday to meet with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

"The meeting in Warsaw will be an opportunity to summarize current bilateral issues and note problematic issues in mutual relations,'' the Polish government said ahead of the talks, adding that the Warsaw visit is Merkel's last as chancellor of Germany.

Discussions on Belarus is expected to be at the top of the agenda, as Poland also faces migration pressure on its eastern border with the country.

Merkel and Morawiecki are also expected to hold talks over the coronavirus pandemic and the European Union's external borders.

The chancellor was originally set to meet with President Andrzej Duda. However Merkel's spokesman said on Friday that Polish officials had cited "scheduling problems," and that the meeting would not now take place.

Duda was instead due to visit the southern Polish city of Katowice to mark the anniversary of the anti-communist trade union, Solidarity.

The change of schedule took place immediately after Russia announced that Nord Stream 2, a pipeline that will carry natural gas from Russia to Germany, had been completed.

Poland, along with Ukraine and other nearby countries, have long opposed Nord Stream 2, viewing it as geopolitical project of the Kremlin aimed at gaining greater political leverage over Europe.

An area where the two countries have found common cause is their stance on the migration pressure that they believe Belarus is putting on the European Union.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have seen a rise in crossings by Iraqis, Afghans, Syrians and Africans from Belarus in recent months. The three EU countries call it an element of "hybrid warfare," a view shared by Berlin.

Merkel has visited Germany's neighbor more than two dozen times since coming to power in 2005.

